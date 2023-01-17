Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
White House slams Trump's remarks on jailing Supreme Court leak reporter
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates defended press freedoms on Thursday after former President Trump called for journalists who reported on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade to be investigated and possibly jailed. Driving the news: The Supreme Court said Thursday that its ongoing investigation into...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
Trump, attorneys sanctioned over $937,000 for allegedly abusing court
A federal judge in Florida ordered former President Trump and his attorneys to pay over $937,000 in sanctions on Thursday,. Driving the news: District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that they perpetrated a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" in order to "dishonestly advance a political narrative" in his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.
First look: Pompeo slams Trump "mistake" on Putin press conference
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be out Tuesday with a memoir that slams former President Trump, a potential rival for the '24 GOP nomination, for defending Vladimir Putin at a notorious press conference. Driving the news: "My first major Russia-related work as secretary came in July 2018, when...
Judge declines to dismiss contempt charges against ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro
A federal judge declined to dismiss charges of criminal contempt of Congress against former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday, clearing the way for a trial in a case that’s dragged on in court since Navarro refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the now-defunct House Jan. 6 select committee.
Trump to GOP: Don't cut Medicare, Social Security in debt ceiling fight
Former President Donald Trump warned Republicans Friday to avoid making changes to Medicare or Social Security amid the ongoing debt ceiling fight. Driving the news: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said in a video message posted on Truth Social.
Trump: Facebook "needs" him as former President's campaign seeks reinstatement
Former President Trump told Fox News Wednesday that his campaign is seeking reinstatement on Facebook as he ramps up his 2024 bid for president. Why it matters: Trump was banned from several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He said he is now working to set up a meeting to discuss his reinstatement with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Trump drops lawsuit against N.Y. attorney general after judge's rebuke
Former President Trump withdrew his recent pending lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a Florida court on Friday. Driving the news: The move comes the day after the federal judge overseeing the case blasted Trump and his attorneys for a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" and ordered them to pay nearly $1 million in sanctions.
Biden, McCarthy eye talks after U.S. reaches debt ceiling
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) plan to meet to discuss raising the debt ceiling after the U.S. Treasury reached its borrowing limit on Thursday, their offices said Friday. Why it matters: McCarthy is taking a hard line on slashing government spending in exchange for raising the debt...
White House slams far-right Republicans' committee assignments
The White House on Wednesday condemned the addition of far-right Republicans to the House Oversight Committee, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). Why it matters: The blistering statement foreshadows the tension that will fester in Washington over the next two...
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
We have been here before. But this time the House's new Republican majority is largely driven by a faction that says it will hold the debt limit vote as a hostage to win policy changes.
Alan Komissaroff, Senior VP Of News And Politics At Fox News, Dead At 47
The longtime Fox News executive died two weeks after suffering a heart attack.
