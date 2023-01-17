ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!

This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Egg prices affecting local restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Night Ranger to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Night Ranger is on the road in 2023 and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is rolling out the red carpet for one night only - and it's coming fast. Saturday, January 28th, get ready to rock with the guys who gave us Sentimental Street, You Can Still Rock in America, Sister Christian, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, When You Close Your Eyes, Four in the Morning, Sing Me Away, Goodbye, and many more.
LARCHWOOD, IA
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s sets opening date

Valentino’s will be returning to Sioux Falls next month. The Italian restaurant is scheduled to open Feb. 6 in a retail center on Ellis Road north of 41st Street. The Nebraska chain left Sioux Falls in 2015 and now is being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, whose family enjoyed it when it was in town and then discovered the newer carryout model while in Nebraska for athletic events.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept

Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local animal rescue struggles to keep up with demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local non-profit organization is starting the new year on a sour note. Almost Home Canine Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue in Sioux Falls, but the organization is struggling. “Donations are down, adoptions are down and there are more animals coming into rescue...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Park Is Up for National Recognition?

USA Today has a Reader's Choice competition going on, looking for the best city parks in the nation, according to a report from Dakota News Now. The Sioux Falls nominee has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from the U.S. and around the globe. It has a prominent water feature, sweeping greenways and beautiful vistas, plenty of picnic areas, and places to catch some sun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Benefit will aid local family

As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side. Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
MADISON, SD
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

