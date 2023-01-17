Read full article on original website
Warsaw Schools Announces TCU Dash For Cash Giveaway At Tonight’s Home Basketball Game
WARSAW — The TCU Cash Giveaway is planned for the Jan. 20 Warsaw Community High School home boys’ basketball game against Concord. Varsity will tip off at about 7:45 p.m. and the event will occur at halftime. Registration tables will be set up near entrances for attendees to...
Dhanishka Sudarsan Wins Warsaw Schools’ Spelling Bee
WARSAW — Harrison Elementary School fifth-grader Dhanishka Sudarsan won the 2023 Warsaw Community Schools’ spelling bee. Jefferson Elementary School fifth-grader Konrad Kolembe was the runner-up. Sudarsan will be registered into spellingbee.com to take the Regional Qualifier Test (a 50-item spelling and word meaning test) between Feb. 10 and...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
E. Wayne Miller
E. Wayne Miller, 77, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 7, 1945, in Hadley, Penn. Wayne and his wife, Ruby (Koerner) Miller have celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death. They were married July 30, 1977, in Middlebury.
Winners Announced For ‘All Together Now’ Teen Art Contest
SYRACUSE — North Webster and Syracuse community members gathered to celebrate local teen artists during the “All Together Now” teen art contest open house Friday, Jan. 13. The open house concluded the joint North Webster Community Public Library and Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library teen art contest that saw 13 teen artists submit artwork.
Thomas ‘Tom’ T. Julien — UPDATED
Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, 91, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age and during his teenage years dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953. The year following, they moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary and received his MDiv in 1957 and his Doctor of Divinity in 1996. During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.
Larry Jay Schwartz
Larry Jay Schwartz, 58, Winamac, died Jan. 17, 2023. Larry was born Sept. 19, 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Conner, Winamac; brother, John (Anita) Lasanowski, North Judson; sister, Felicia Emigh, Crown Point; sister, Brenda Grimmett, Winamac; brother, William Michael (Faye) Voight, New Lenox, Ill.,; sister, Pat (John) Wawrzyniec, Chicago, Ill.; brother, Michael “Whistle” Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Bernard (Traci) Schwartz Jr, Portage; sister, Cathy (John) Fritz, Winamac; brother, Daniel “Dino” Schwartz, North Judson; twin brother, Terry (fiancé Amy) Schwartz, North Judson; sister, Theresa Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Randy Schwartz, North Judson; brother, Rodney (Joleen) Schwartz, Winamac; sister, Janet Schwartz, Grinnell, Iowa; son-in-law Andy (Bree) Conner, Winamac; and two grandsons.
Trombley Is New JCAP Coordinator
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announces the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Kosciusko County Jail Chemical Addiction Program coordinator. Trombley and her husband, Cole, are residents of Warsaw and have two sons, Theodore, 4, and Wyatt, 2. She graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University.
Art In Action: South Bend Art Museum, Honeywell Art Show Winners
This week, we want to introduce you to a great museum to visit that is close to home, the South Bend Art Museum. The museum was established in 1947 through a bequest from schoolteacher Carlotta Banta. The South Bend Art Association was created through the efforts of local leaders and was originally established in the carriage house of the Studebaker mansion. In the early 1970’s, the city and the arts council combined efforts to create the new Century Center on the banks of the St. Joseph River in downtown South Bend. The museum occupies three levels of the north wing of the building with spacious galleries and studios.
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Sheree Renee Moser
Sheree Renee Moser, 62, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sheree was born March 11, 1960. Sheree is survived by her five children, Sarah (Prince), Gabrielle (Matthew), Joseph Moser, Daniel (Lindsay) Moser and Joshua Moser; and her seven grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Homes –...
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1K For Wagon Wheel Scholarships
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club has donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts for scholarships for students to participate in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The money will allow students to experience the benefits of learning through music, dance and acting. “We are thrilled...
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
WARSAW — Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, Jan. 19, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community...
$100K Winning Ticket For Hoosier Lottery Powerball Purchased In Warsaw
WARSAW — A $100,000 winning ticket for the Hoosier Lottery Powerball was purchased at a Warsaw gas station. The ticket was purchased at Pak-a-Sak #33, 330 E. Center St., Warsaw. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of two in the Jan. 14 $404 million jackpot drawing.
KEDCO, DreamOn Studios Partner For Kosciusko MedTech Accelerator
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation recently announced details for the second cohort of the Kosciusko Medical Technology Accelerator Studio, to continue building a pipeline of startup companies to complement and advance the existing product development and manufacturing capabilities in Warsaw. KEDCO announced the kick-off of the second...
Marcia B. Cox
Marcia B. Cox, 90, Goshen, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen, Goshen. She was born May 26, 1932. Survivors include three daughters, Ann Prough, Goshen, Debra (Ernie) Fried, Goshen and Shari Kidwell, Niles, Mich.; a son, Michael Swihart, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Detweiler, Goshen; and a brother, William (Rola) Detweiler, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
