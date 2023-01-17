Read full article on original website
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
Chiefs get hero turns from Mahomes, Henne, Kelce to top Jaguars, advance in NFL playoffs
Patrick Mahomes was battered and bruised, barely able to put weight on his right ankle amid drizzly and at times snowy conditions over the final two quarters of Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But even a limited Mahomes made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose,...
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives
After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card
Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes...
BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward’s Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Professional scout and former head coach Daryl Steward delivers his first installment of the Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects. Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Coach Steward will be covering the Reese's Senior Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl onsite in February and March. COACH STEWARD'S TOP-10 HBCU...
Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but they did not escape its debris. We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game. But this is more than a footnote: The health of...
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Rookie’s ‘a Baller, a Mauler & a Freak!’ How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to game after suffering ankle injury vs. Jaguars
It was a scary moment for Chiefs Kingdom — and undoubtedly a painful one for Patrick Mahomes — late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was sandwiched between...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sets NFL record for receptions in a playoff game by tight end
On a day when his quarterback had to play through an ankle injury, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce more than picked up the slack. He set an NFL playoff record along the way, too. In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce recorded...
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep
NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
NFL Draft Profile: Lwal Uguak, Defensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. The Indianapolis Colts will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator...
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 14. When the Chiefs needed him most, tight end Travis Kelce provided a hall-of-fame-level performance. Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards...
