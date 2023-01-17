ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?

The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday

The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep

NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Lwal Uguak, Defensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. The Indianapolis Colts will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator...
FORT WORTH, TX

