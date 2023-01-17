ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley’s Family Announces Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley’s family is holding a public memorial for the singer at Graceland in Memphis.

According to the Graceland.com website, “A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details.”

The announcement continued, “In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.”

Presley, who died on Thursday after reportedly going into cardiac arrest at her home, will also be laid to rest at the property.

On Friday, a rep for her daughter Riley Keough told The Hollywood Reporter, “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

More than two years ago, Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsJYx_0kHVxdpR00

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where his famous grandfather Elvis Presley was also buried.

In a new People cover story, Lisa Marie’s close friend David Kessler, a grief expert, revealed he had just visited Graceland with her days before her death.

Kessler revealed that they visited Elvis and Ben’s gravesites in the meditation garden. “We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave. She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave. I said, 'Not for a long time,' and she was like, 'Nope, I got a lot to do still.' She was very excited about what was coming up. She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people."

Lisa Marie, 54, was at Graceland for a rare public appearance to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. She was the sole owner of the property when she died.

The singer shared with those gathered at the site, “I keep saying, ‘You are the only people who can bring me out of the house. I’m not kidding. I love you back and that's why I'm here.”

She added, “Today, he would have been 88 years old. It's hard to believe. I think that he would have been proud. I think this year's been an incredible year. I think the movie was incredible and I'm very proud of it.”

Lisa Marie continued, “It is just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It is moving to me and my family, and thank you.”

Graceland was Lisa Marie's personal playground growing up.

She once shared, "I have a really strong sense of home here. I always really happy when I'm here. It's basically a time capsule."

