Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Lakers: Expert Floats LeBron James Summer Trade For LA Native All-Star
While the original hope was to bring in DeMar DeRozan to pair up with LeBron James, it seems that ship has sailed. Instead, the Lakers may choose to bring in DeRozan in a trade for James. There's no question that the trade radar for James is only growing and is...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Friday Night’s Game Against The Memphis Grizzlies
This evening at Crypto.com Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the surging Memphis Grizzlies, winners of 11 straight games. Since the conclusion of a five-game win streak of their own, Los Angeles has had decidedly less exciting results, with a 1-4 record over its past five contests following the streak.
Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023
DALLAS — The Clippers left for this three-game road trip looking listless, losers of nine of their last 12, a preseason title contender suddenly contending for the play-in tournament. They will return having received a jolt of energy after consecutive victories in Texas in which their offensive found direction...
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed
There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant
In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
Lakers News: How Juan Toscano-Anderson Sparked LA’s Upset Victory Over Memphis
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers somehow mustered up enough internal fortitude to end the 11-game winning streak of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. According to Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, a lot of the team's late-game motivation stemmed from...
Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey’s 32-Point Outing Against Kings
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Sacramento Kings, with both teams going into the match on long winning streaks. Yet, the Sixers would have to extend theirs without the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden, who were unavailable for the match due to injury management/recovery. Their...
Why Saturday’s Game Was Huge for the Hornets
"We won a game yesterday. If we win one today, that's two in a row. We win one tomorrow, that's called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let's see some hustle. Let's jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us." - Lou Brown from the movie Major League or quite possibly Steve Clifford's pregame speech before the win over Atlanta.
Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic
It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat. It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics
At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
New York Times’ Story Details Chet Holmgren’s Journey Towards Returning
On Friday, David Gardner, a journalist working for The New York Times, published a story chronicling the Oklahoma City Thunder’s top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, and his tumultuous journey from high school basketball to the NBA. The article provides insight into Holmgren’s spirit and mentality...
Hornets Snap Hawks Winning Streak 122-118
The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as heavy favorites. However, the second night of a back-to-back can be tricky. Plus, the last home game before a road trip is often a trap game. Unfortunately, that does not excuse what happened. Charlotte snapped Atlanta's winning streak...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
