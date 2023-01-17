ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023

DALLAS — The Clippers left for this three-game road trip looking listless, losers of nine of their last 12, a preseason title contender suddenly contending for the play-in tournament. They will return having received a jolt of energy after consecutive victories in Texas in which their offensive found direction...
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey’s 32-Point Outing Against Kings

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Sacramento Kings, with both teams going into the match on long winning streaks. Yet, the Sixers would have to extend theirs without the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden, who were unavailable for the match due to injury management/recovery. Their...
Why Saturday’s Game Was Huge for the Hornets

"We won a game yesterday. If we win one today, that's two in a row. We win one tomorrow, that's called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let's see some hustle. Let's jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us." - Lou Brown from the movie Major League or quite possibly Steve Clifford's pregame speech before the win over Atlanta.
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics

At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
Hornets Snap Hawks Winning Streak 122-118

The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as heavy favorites. However, the second night of a back-to-back can be tricky. Plus, the last home game before a road trip is often a trap game. Unfortunately, that does not excuse what happened. Charlotte snapped Atlanta's winning streak...
