Wichita Eagle
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed
There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Lakers News: How Juan Toscano-Anderson Sparked LA’s Upset Victory Over Memphis
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers somehow mustered up enough internal fortitude to end the 11-game winning streak of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. According to Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, a lot of the team's late-game motivation stemmed from...
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed
NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
Lakers: Expert Floats LeBron James Summer Trade For LA Native All-Star
While the original hope was to bring in DeMar DeRozan to pair up with LeBron James, it seems that ship has sailed. Instead, the Lakers may choose to bring in DeRozan in a trade for James. There's no question that the trade radar for James is only growing and is...
OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant
In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic
It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat. It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey’s 32-Point Outing Against Kings
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Sacramento Kings, with both teams going into the match on long winning streaks. Yet, the Sixers would have to extend theirs without the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden, who were unavailable for the match due to injury management/recovery. Their...
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics
At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and...
Grading Sixers’ Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline
On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move. Furkan...
Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN
Bobby Marks of ESPN penned two pieces designed to predict NBA trades that could be made in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The in-depth articles break down every team in the league's situation entering the trade deadline, including recent trades they made, trades that ESPN would like to see, assets, and more.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Friday Night’s Game Against The Memphis Grizzlies
This evening at Crypto.com Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the surging Memphis Grizzlies, winners of 11 straight games. Since the conclusion of a five-game win streak of their own, Los Angeles has had decidedly less exciting results, with a 1-4 record over its past five contests following the streak.
