Wichita Eagle

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
JORDAN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed

NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC

Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey’s 32-Point Outing Against Kings

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Sacramento Kings, with both teams going into the match on long winning streaks. Yet, the Sixers would have to extend theirs without the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden, who were unavailable for the match due to injury management/recovery. Their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics

At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Grading Sixers’ Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline

On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move. Furkan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN

Bobby Marks of ESPN penned two pieces designed to predict NBA trades that could be made in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The in-depth articles break down every team in the league's situation entering the trade deadline, including recent trades they made, trades that ESPN would like to see, assets, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

