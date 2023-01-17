Eli Manning will watch the Eagles-Giants game at the Linc. He's prepared for "double Birds"

Digital Brief: Tuesday, Jan. 17 (A.M.) 02:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During his NFL career, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got used to seeing Birds in his face - and we're not just talking about all the times he was sacked over the years .

In an episode of the Monday Night Football "Manningcast," Manning said double middle-fingers from fans were a regular occurrence when he would play the Eagles in Philadelphia. When asked to give an example of how Eagles fans would treat him, Manning made the obscene gesture with each hand , and later had to apologize.

Now, in a recent episode, Manning said he's prepared to be flipped the bird again. He plans on attending the NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Eagles and Giants , set for Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

His older brother and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning asked whether Eli would be attending the playoff game.

"I was trying to keep that quiet," Eli Manning said. "I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game in Philly, but I think I have to break my promise. I can't wait to see the amount of double Birds I get."

The No. 1 seed Eagles are the betting favorite against the No. 6 seed Giants in Saturday's game.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a shoulder injury in Week 18 against the Giants to help the Eagles secure the No. 1 seed and the NFC East after missing two games.