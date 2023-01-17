Jeremy Renner Released from Hospital Following Snow Plow Accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner, 52, is recovering at home following his freak snow plow accident.

Renner announced the news on Twitter while watching his show “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+.

The actor wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," followed by prayer and heart emojis.

It is a big step in Jeremy’s healing process after Radar Online reported Jeremy’s injuries were worse than anyone realized.

A source told the site, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

The insider continued, “Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial, it had to be reconstructed in surgery.”

According to the source it could take two years for the Hawkeye actor to fully recover. “So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” the source said. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

The horrific accident occurred on New Year’s Day morning on a private road near Renner’s Nevada home.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided some information about his accident during a press conference earlier this month, explaining Renner used his snowplow machine to help a family member get their stuck vehicle out of the snow. Renner stepped out of the PistenBully plow to speak to his family member, but the machine started to “roll.” To stop the rolling, Renner “attempted to get back in the driver seat” of the PistenBully, which then ran him over.

TMZ later posted notes from the 911 log which revealed Jeremy was “completely crushed” by the snow plow, and the actor could be heard moaning in the background during the call.

The notes also indicate he was bleeding heavily from his head and other wounds. He was said to have “extreme difficulty” breathing.

TMZ added that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and his torso was crushed.

Jeremy was airlifted to a hospital after the accident.