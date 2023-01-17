Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
flcourier.com
Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them
It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
fox13news.com
Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade
TAMPA, Fla. - The pint-sized pirates are coming. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season. The fun kicks off at noon Saturday with the Gasparilla Air Invasion. Organizers said it's the...
fox13news.com
Family members of George Floyd speak to USF students on importance of social justice
TAMPA, Fla. - George Floyd’s family never stopped fighting for what’s right in the nearly three years since his murder. His aunt and cousin let some University of South Florida students in on what they’ve been up to. Sitting on a stage, Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s aunt, and...
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch shouldn’t ignore developer Sugar Hill’s embattled frontman
Sexual harassment. Public records lawsuits. Unsanctioned lobbying. It's too much for St. Pete. As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch enters the final days of deciding who should be chosen to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Field sits, he should carefully weigh not just the details of submitted developer plans, but the character of those fronting them.
fox13news.com
More than $300,000 raised by Tampa Bay sports stars for children
TAMPA, Fla. - On Friday morning, the fairways and tee boxes at TPC Tampa Bay weren't filled with the sounds of another round of golf, but the sound of hundreds of thousands of dollars being raised for charity. When Bob and Donna Richie lost their son, Jason, to a car...
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
fox13news.com
Tampa city council fights for more control as it clashes with Mayor Jane Castor over charter amendments
TAMPA, Fla. - The power struggle between Tampa City Council and Mayor Jane Castor intensified Thursday when council members voted to override four of the mayor's five recent vetoes of their charter amendment proposals. One of those proposals would give the council more control over the selection and approval process...
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
'Sad Summer' music festival is bringing Taking Back Sunday to Clearwater's new Coachman Park
The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan and Mom Jeans are among the nine bands playing.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
fox13news.com
Mother of Savannah Mathis honors her birthday
Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa on December 1, 2021, while driving with her sister. Her family gathered Wednesday night at her grave site on what would’ve been her 23rd birthday.
fox13news.com
Gasparilla Children's Parade, Piratetechnic Fireworks Finale this weekend along Bayshore
TAMPA, Fla. - The Children's Gasparilla Parade is back and will make its way down South Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard this Saturday. The family-friendly, alcohol-free festivities kick off at noon with a bicycle safety rodeo, the Gasparilla air invasion, and a preschoolers' stroll. Then the pirates and floats invade Bayshore at...
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
