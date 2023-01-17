ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

flcourier.com

Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them

It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade

TAMPA, Fla. - The pint-sized pirates are coming. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season. The fun kicks off at noon Saturday with the Gasparilla Air Invasion. Organizers said it's the...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ken Welch shouldn’t ignore developer Sugar Hill’s embattled frontman

Sexual harassment. Public records lawsuits. Unsanctioned lobbying. It's too much for St. Pete. As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch enters the final days of deciding who should be chosen to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Field sits, he should carefully weigh not just the details of submitted developer plans, but the character of those fronting them.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

More than $300,000 raised by Tampa Bay sports stars for children

TAMPA, Fla. - On Friday morning, the fairways and tee boxes at TPC Tampa Bay weren't filled with the sounds of another round of golf, but the sound of hundreds of thousands of dollars being raised for charity. When Bob and Donna Richie lost their son, Jason, to a car...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Mother of Savannah Mathis honors her birthday

Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa on December 1, 2021, while driving with her sister. Her family gathered Wednesday night at her grave site on what would’ve been her 23rd birthday.
TAMPA, FL

