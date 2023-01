Daniel M. Engeldrum, 49, suddenly and tragically passed away on January 13, 2023. Dan was born in Bridgeport to Geraldine and Louis Engeldrum on February 21, 1973, as the fourth of eight children. He was a 1991 graduate of Masuk High School in Monroe. He was well-loved and has left a hollow emptiness in the hearts of his sisters, brothers and the many nieces and nephews who cared deeply for him.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO