Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Why Ariana Grande Feels Like 'Someone Ancient'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge is opening up about her friendship with pop star Ariana Grande . The White Lotus star recently revealed to ET Canada why the "7 Rings" singer is an "unusual story" and is unlike anyone she's ever met.

“I love that girl. She has so much cool," Coolidge told the outlet . "I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body."

“It’s really rare. I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life," she concluded. Coolidge's friendship with Ariana first started when the pop star invited her to make an appearance in her star-studded "Thank u, next" music video in 2018.

Last year, fans found out that the two stars were actually pretty close after Coolidge left a sweet comment on Ariana's Halloween post in which she dressed up as the actress' character from the 2000 comedy Best in Show. Soon after, Coolidge was interviewed by Ariana for Entertainment Weekly and told the star that she helped instigate a resurgence in her career .

"... I think it really started with you asking me to be in the "Thank u, next" video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman , and this whole thing," Coolidge ssaid. "You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in "Thank u, next," and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."

Coolidge's 2023 is off to an iconic start. T he actress recently took home her very first Golden Globe on January 10th and will be starring alongside fellow rom-com queen, Jennifer Lopez , in Prime Video's forthcoming Shotgun Wedding .

