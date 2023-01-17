Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
WOWT
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
WOWT
“Kill motion” dominates talk at unicameral
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska senators today rejected a rule change that would have banned the public from openly-carrying guns at the state capitol. That is currently allowed and will stay that way. Lawmakers rejected the proposed ban 32-7. Another proposed rule change is more in-the-weeds. It would change the...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
WOWT
Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation. Updated:...
WOWT
La Vista man arrested for parole violation
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.
WOWT
Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. The Kansas...
WOWT
3 Day Forecast: Cool but quiet Friday and Sunday with some snow showers Saturday
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. We now know what caused...
Comments / 0