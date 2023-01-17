Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
How UConn women's basketball team excelled with just seven players and no Azzi Fudd: 'On top of our game'
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The UConn women’s basketball team's 15-point win over Georgetown Sunday was sloppy, rough, and just not up to the program's standard. There were 23 turnovers and the Huskies shot 41.3 percent (19 of 46) from the floor while converting just 5 of 16 3-point attempts (31.3 percent).
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: A new focus on road safety is essential
↑ Thumbs up to Maya Moore. The former UConn great recently announced her retirement from professional basketball, and though it’s been several years since she played, her legacy on and off the court remains secure. Moore is among the handful of best players ever to wear a Huskies jersey, and she continued her success in the WNBA. But it’s her work in the field of social justice where she may have made her biggest mark. Moore stepped away from basketball to help overturn the wrongful conviction of a man serving decades in prison, and has continued to advocate for criminal justice reform, creating an organization that advocates for those who are wrongly convicted. She makes her many fans proud.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some CT high school referees went months without payment despite complaints
As the school year reaches its midpoint, frustration has been mounting for some high school officials and referees who have yet to be paid for games dating back to September. Officials who have worked high school football, soccer, and volleyball games at the state’s technical schools have seen significant delays in payment for their services, or, as of early this week, have not been paid at all dating as far back as opening week for all levels - varsity, junior varsity and freshmen.
wiltonbulletin.com
Fire damages University of Connecticut's oldest building
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
wiltonbulletin.com
Florida blocks high school African American studies class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the...
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
wiltonbulletin.com
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of...
Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again
NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm head office to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark
A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
Macy's Joins with BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood to District Coats
About 750 winter coats along with hats and gloves were distributed free of charge to Newark's South Ward families through the third annual coat giveaway hosted by BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood in partnership with Macy’s. “Seeing families leave our pop-up shop with quality coats, hats and gloves is truly heartwarming," said Dominique Lee, founder and CEO of BRICK Education Network. "This event reinforces South Ward Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to service our community’s needs all year long." A Macy’s pop-up shop was set up at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, and community members had a full...
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: Colleague's wrong-way crash death adds urgency as lawmakers act
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In hushed tones, a few lawmakers talked about ways to combat wrong-way highway crashes even as they lined up on the Capitol lawn last week for the solemn processional of a hearse carrying the body of their friend and colleague, Rep. Quentin Williams.
New study ranks most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts
BOSTON — A new study has power ranked the most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and it’s no surprise which chain came out on top. The research team at Gambling.com says it investigated which fast food and takeout cuisines were most popular with Bay Staters by analyzing phrases on Google Trends including “fast food chain,” “fast food chain order online,” “fast food chain near me,” “fast food chain menu,” “takeout cuisine takeout,” “takeout cuisine near me,” and “takeout cuisine delivery.”
Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier
PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read. From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting
A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
Comments / 0