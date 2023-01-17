Read full article on original website
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Memphis man sentenced for firearms robbery, attempted ATM burglary in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars for his role in stealing more 20 weapons from a federal firearms store in Mississippi, authorities said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
One dead in Collierville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
As Tyre Nichols’ family waits for arrest footage, former police chief stresses patience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police body cam footage still hasn’t been released since the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. City leaders said it should be released next week. But that’s left many asking: Why next week...
Lawyer of Young Dolph murder suspect asks for judge to be removed from case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, asked for Judge Lee Coffee to be removed from his client’s case which revolves around the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The request comes after Judge Coffee ordered Johnson’s phone privileges while in jail...
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MPD looking for two suspects they said stole money through CashApp while selling candy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from Memphis Police, who are looking for two people they said stole money from a woman thru CashApp while selling candy. MPD officers said they responded to a theft report about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Germantown Pkwy. in the Wolfchase area. The woman told police two males, age unknown, approached her selling candy.
Wanted Haywood man captured by US Marshals
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
