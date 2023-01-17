A federal lawsuit is accusing the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of wrongfully confining children. The suit claims the agency failed to ensure that wards of the state are placed in adequate residential facilities, instead leaving them in juvenile detention centers. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several minors who say they were unjustly treated by the agency. The DCFS says they work as quickly as possible to place youth in appropriate and safe settings.

