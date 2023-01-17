Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Illinois Relaunching Homebuyer Assistance Program
Illinois is relaunching a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state. The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color in their path toward homeownership with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This round of assistance is expected to assist more than 13-hundred potential homebuyers.
wjol.com
Federal Lawsuit Accuses Illinois DCFS Of Wrongfully Confining Children
A federal lawsuit is accusing the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of wrongfully confining children. The suit claims the agency failed to ensure that wards of the state are placed in adequate residential facilities, instead leaving them in juvenile detention centers. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several minors who say they were unjustly treated by the agency. The DCFS says they work as quickly as possible to place youth in appropriate and safe settings.
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Two Different 7-Eleven Robberies in Joliet
A 50-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to two different armed robberies at a Joliet 7-Eleven in the span of just a couple of day. Johnathan Steele has been charged with Armed Robbery (2 Counts), Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to deliver, and an active Federal Probation Violation Warrant.
Comments / 4