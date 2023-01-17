Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Called Out For Burying Elias
Elias made his return to Monday Night RAW last year and since then, he has been paired up with Matt Riddle. Fans have been enjoying their current pairing up as well. That being said, things haven’t been great for The Drifter, and WWE was recently called out for burying Elias.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Writes Heartfelt Tribute For Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe was a legend in the world of tag team wrestling. Briscoe was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Many people in the wrestling industry have come forward to pay tribute to the late legend, including Mick Foley. Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Roasted Over Tone-Deaf Tweet After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Jay Briscoe’s tragic passing hit the entire pro wrestling world in a big way. The highly-decorated tag team specialist was only 38-years-old at the time of his passing, and tributes came flooding in. This is a very sad time for everyone in pro wrestling, and Eric Bischoff learned the hard way after he sent out a tweet at the wrong time.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Breaks Silence After Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite
Saraya is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, having achieved great success during her tenure with WWE. Despite this, WWE ultimately decided not to renew her contract, leading her to continue her career with All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been a babyface since her debut in AEW, but it seems that has changed now. Saraya has now given her first comments after her apparent heel turn on AEW Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Visits Steve McMichael In The Hospital To Watch WWE SmackDown
The Nature Boy Ric Flair is not only one of the greatest legends in the business but a dear friend to many. He recently visited an old member of the Four Horsemen faction, Steve McMichael. Steve McMichael, also known more commonly as Mongo started his career in sports back in...
ringsidenews.com
WarnerMedia Blocked AEW From Airing Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week and it seems there was a good reason for that.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H
WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Strikes A ‘Woody’ Pose In Sultry Toy Story Cosplay Photo Drop
Tay Melo has made a name for herself as a leading figure in AEW’s women’s division through her hard work and perseverance. Despite encountering challenges, such as her negative experience in WWE almost diminishing her love for professional wrestling, she has overcome obstacles and demonstrated steadfast dedication to her craft. In addition to her wrestling career, Tay Melo is also known to post thirst traps quite often. Recently, she posted such photos once again.
ringsidenews.com
KUSHIDA Makes AEW Debut During Dynamite
KUSHIDA gained global recognition for his incredible work in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Time Splitter had an underwhelming run in WWE as well. Tonight, KUSHIDA made his AEW debut. KUSHIDA made his highly-anticipated AEW debut against Darby Allin during Dynamite tonight. The former six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion answered...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Match Booked For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will visit the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for the January 25, 2023, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The company booked a huge match for the upcoming show. AEW announced that Bryan Danielson will square off against Brian Cage next week on Dynamite. The match was booked after MJF made a very tempting offer to Prince Nana and Cage on Dynamite tonight.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Still Has No Plan To Release CM Punk From AEW
CM Punk launched a scathing rant about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. His verbal assault on all parties present caused significant harm to his reputation and has had ongoing ramifications within AEW. It only got worse after the subsequent brawl afterward. Many people have called for Tony Khan to release CM Punk due to his actions, but it seems Khan has no plans to release Punk even now.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Calls Out False Report About Her WWE Contract Status
Naomi and Sasha Banks drew the attention of the pro wrestling world when they walked out during the beginning of a RAW back in May 2022. Neither of them have returned to WWE, but Sasha did debut for NJPW as Mercedes Mone. As time goes on, more fans are wondering about Naomi, and she had to clear up one report going around.
ringsidenews.com
Thunder Rosa Will Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon
Thunder Rosa proved herself as one of the most exhilarating and exciting additions to the AEW women’s division. However, she has been absent for quite some time now due to an injury and provided the latest update on when she plans to return. The former AEW Women’s World champion...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Did All He Could For Jay Briscoe During AEW Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week, but Tony Khan tried his best for Jay Briscoe till the end.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Getting Into The Bar Business
The most dreadful phase in an athlete’s life is the period of retirement. While some venture into various businesses to keep their finances afloat, others take up traditional roles in the industry. In professional wrestling, wrestlers are no strangers to pursuing a career in Hollywood or launching their own FMCG brands.
ringsidenews.com
Jay Briscoe’s Memorial Fundraiser Smashes Original Goals
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Reacts To Getting New Theme Song On WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair is considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world by a majority of fans. The Queen boasts an impressive resume that includes multiple title wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Charlotte Flair returned as a babyface on the December 30, 2023, edition...
Comments / 0