ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently

MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Former CMU, Detroit Cass Tech runner declares for NFL Draft

The NFL announced its list of 69 college players who it will accept as early entries into the 2023 NFL Draft, with a former Detroit Cass Tech standout one of the 69. Lew Nichols III, who led NCAA Division I in rushing in 2021, was among the 69, giving the Central Michigan University an official foot into the NFL draft process. Nichols, who declared that he intended to leave early for the NFL in December, led the nation in rushing in 2021 with 1,848 yards.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy