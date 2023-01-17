Read full article on original website
Related
See inside ‘picturesque brick ranch’ for sale in Midland
LARKIN TWP, MI - A ranch-style home in Midland County is up for sale. On nearly two acres of property, this updated home, located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Midland, is priced at $425,000. Realtor Stephanie Fischer of Ayre Rhinehart Realtors described the home, built in 1999, as a...
Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently
MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Move-in-ready Midland home with updates throughout listed for $425K
LARKIN TWP, MI — There’s a move-in-ready home for sale on nearly two acres in Midland County with a new roof and updates throughout. The 2,000-square-foot home located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Larkin Township is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree
IOSCO COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old Hale woman died and two passengers, including a child, were injured in a crash, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to a noon report of a crash Saturday, Jan. 21, on Vaughn Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township. Police said the Hale...
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Carrollton wins coast-to-coast thriller
With points at a premium, Carrollton’s RJ Kelley decided not to wait around for any help. Kelley pulled down a rebound and took the ball coast to coast for a three-point play and a 39-36 win over Bullock Creek in a Tri-Valley Conference 10 game Friday.
Driver arrested for OWI after trying to help friend getting arrested for OWI
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Being there for your friends is usually a good thing. But two friends in Northern Michigan found out that being there doesn’t always yield positive results on Thursday night. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, a woman was stopped in...
Former CMU, Detroit Cass Tech runner declares for NFL Draft
The NFL announced its list of 69 college players who it will accept as early entries into the 2023 NFL Draft, with a former Detroit Cass Tech standout one of the 69. Lew Nichols III, who led NCAA Division I in rushing in 2021, was among the 69, giving the Central Michigan University an official foot into the NFL draft process. Nichols, who declared that he intended to leave early for the NFL in December, led the nation in rushing in 2021 with 1,848 yards.
