The NFL announced its list of 69 college players who it will accept as early entries into the 2023 NFL Draft, with a former Detroit Cass Tech standout one of the 69. Lew Nichols III, who led NCAA Division I in rushing in 2021, was among the 69, giving the Central Michigan University an official foot into the NFL draft process. Nichols, who declared that he intended to leave early for the NFL in December, led the nation in rushing in 2021 with 1,848 yards.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO