A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Atlanta, GA. Students: 39,771 students who wouldn’t skip a calculus study session for a...
Marcus Adams Looking to Take Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball extended an offer to versatile wing Marcus Adams out of Narbonne High in California last month. He has been in constant communication with the Orange staff ever since. "It's been coach Boeheim, really," Adams said. "I've spoken to one of the assistants and coach Boeheim ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Georgia Tech
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) hits the road again for a Saturday nooner against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7). Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to while Georgia Tech is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Road wins are never easy, but the Orange can’t afford to drop this one.
Where to Watch: SU/Georgia Tech Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon. Tip time at McCamish Pavilion is Noon Saturday. The game can also be heard on the radio at TK 99 FM.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange still build an NCAA Tournament resume?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).
orangefizz.net
Jim Boeheim’s Teams Always Have the Same Singular Characteristic
Syracuse has had a season of ups and downs. Upset losses to Colgate, Bryant, and Pittsburgh at home. The rock-bottom loss at Illinois. But, there have also been the ups of going to overtime on back-to-back nights at the Barclays Center, sweeping Notre Dame, and crushing Georgetown. Outside of that Illinois game, one thing remains true. The Orange never give up.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Here’s what you told us about the Syracuse Orange this week
We made it to Friday Syracuse Orange fans and that means we’ve got the results of this week’s survey. More than half of you feel like the Orange will still be able to finish above 8th in the ACC. Right now Joe Girard is 4th in the ACC...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami
With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Share your predictions for Syracuse men’s basketball and lacrosse
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. This week we want to know your thoughts on Syracuse...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse should embrace upward mobility potential in recruiting
Classes for the spring 2023 semester at Syracuse started on Tuesday, but without a few noticeable players from the football program and not due to an illness picked up over the holiday break. Rather, nine players who were formerly part of the program are no longer members of the Orange.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Spring task list for the Orange
As a group of new Syracuse Orange football players arrive on campus, we take a look at some of the work still left before the 2023 season. With the departures of Nick Monroe and Robert Anae, Syracuse has two assistant coach spots to fill. Steve looked at some possibilities for the defensive position, but the Orange have an offensive staff slot to fill as well.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse track: 2nd school record of the season highlights VT Invite
The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action last weekend. Returning after the holiday break, the Syracuse sprint and hurdle group headed to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational. For the second time this season, Syracuse has a new indoor school record. Freshman Elijah Millard ran 34.65...
Longtime coach Bob McKenney talks about cancer diagnosis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With more than 600 wins, five state championships, and a couple of federation titles, Bob McKenney eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball. It’s what he’s done for more than 30 years. “Again, it’s my passion, it’s been my passion my whole life,” Coach Bob McKenney says. “I love to compete. I love […]
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 8, 2023. Special guest Lamb of God will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan....
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
cnycentral.com
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
