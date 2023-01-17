ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Atlanta, GA. Students: 39,771 students who wouldn’t skip a calculus study session for a...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) hits the road again for a Saturday nooner against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7). Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to while Georgia Tech is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Road wins are never easy, but the Orange can’t afford to drop this one.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange still build an NCAA Tournament resume?

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Jim Boeheim’s Teams Always Have the Same Singular Characteristic

Syracuse has had a season of ups and downs. Upset losses to Colgate, Bryant, and Pittsburgh at home. The rock-bottom loss at Illinois. But, there have also been the ups of going to overtime on back-to-back nights at the Barclays Center, sweeping Notre Dame, and crushing Georgetown. Outside of that Illinois game, one thing remains true. The Orange never give up.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami

With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse should embrace upward mobility potential in recruiting

Classes for the spring 2023 semester at Syracuse started on Tuesday, but without a few noticeable players from the football program and not due to an illness picked up over the holiday break. Rather, nine players who were formerly part of the program are no longer members of the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Spring task list for the Orange

As a group of new Syracuse Orange football players arrive on campus, we take a look at some of the work still left before the 2023 season. With the departures of Nick Monroe and Robert Anae, Syracuse has two assistant coach spots to fill. Steve looked at some possibilities for the defensive position, but the Orange have an offensive staff slot to fill as well.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse track: 2nd school record of the season highlights VT Invite

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action last weekend. Returning after the holiday break, the Syracuse sprint and hurdle group headed to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational. For the second time this season, Syracuse has a new indoor school record. Freshman Elijah Millard ran 34.65...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Longtime coach Bob McKenney talks about cancer diagnosis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With more than 600 wins, five state championships, and a couple of federation titles, Bob McKenney eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball. It’s what he’s done for more than 30 years. “Again, it’s my passion, it’s been my passion my whole life,” Coach Bob McKenney says. “I love to compete. I love […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
