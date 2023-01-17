ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Idaho Cops Found Possible Animal Hair at Bryan Kohberger's Apartment

Police investigating the Idaho quadruple murder say they found a "possible animal hair strand" inside alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's home, and cops think it could be a direct connect to the site of the slayings. A search warrant for Kohberger's home, obtained by TMZ, says police seized several other notable...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy