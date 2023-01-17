Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"KovasinOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
WESH
The Amazing Acro-Cats coming to Orlando
A troupe of world famous feline performers are in Orlando this weekend. The Amazing Acro-Cats are showing off their skills at the Orlando Repertory Theater all weekend. Unlike a lot of cats, they can ride skateboards and perform tricks. All of their shows are sold out except for two. There...
WESH
Disney's Splash Mountain ride closing after this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Splash Mountain closes on Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a new water attraction sparking excitement among fans. Splash Mountain will close beginning Jan. 23 while work is underway for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to come to Disney in 2024. The...
WESH
Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
WESH
Orlando Museum of Art placed on probation by American Alliance of Museums
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, we learned that the Orlando Museum of Art has been placed on probation by the country’s top accreditation group. While we don’t yet know why the Orlando Museum of Art is on probation, this comes after the FBI seized the Basquiat exhibit on display there, and now the agency is investigating.
WESH
Orlando city council to discuss ordinances aimed at improving downtown safety
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Downtown Orlando businesses are begging the city to drop proposals, including one that would require a permit for them to serve alcohol past midnight. Next Monday, the city council will meet for the first reading on two ordinances that aim to improve safety in downtown.
WESH
Advocates rally for abortion rights outside of Orlando City Hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered outside Orlando City Hall Saturday to stand up for a woman's right to choose. Sunday would have marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. That ruling was overturned last year. "Abortion rights are human rights," abortion rights...
WESH
Daytona Beach leaders considering changes, improvements to Bike Week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Mar. 3, the Daytona Beach area will mark its 82nd Bike Week, a rally of motorcycle enthusiasts that brings in hundreds of thousands of people and millions of dollars. City leaders met last week to decide whether there should be any changes to their...
WESH
Indian Harbour Beach considers tighter fishing rules amid shark beating caught on video
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — Video footage shocked many across Central Florida, but it stirred an outcry in the Brevard County coastal community of Indian Harbour Beach. The clip showed a fisherman who caught what appeared to be a five-foot shark and clubbed it to death with a hammer, then tossed it back into the ocean.
WESH
Universal Orlando to host Premier League Fan Fest weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set to host the latest edition of the Premier League Fan Fest during Matchweek 21. NBC Sports’ Premier League team will be joined by guests Alan Sherer and Gary Cahill. In addition to the broadcast, fans will also be able to see the Premier League Trophy as well as other activities.
WESH
Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
WESH
'Devastated, heartbroken': Family vows to find justice for mother shot, killed in Orange County
Family and friends gathered at a vigil in honor of Nekaybaw Collier Thursday night. Investigators say she was picking up food for her husband and daughters when she was shot less than a mile from her home. "It's just so unfair," said Nekaybaw's mother, Deshema McCoy. "But I am going...
WESH
Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
WESH
FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after an Orange County crash on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:47 a.m. Sunday near Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to make a...
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
WESH
FHP: Driver dies after Orange County crash
OCOEE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an Ocoee crash Friday. A car was southbound on County Road 561 when it traveled into a northbound lane and hit a car head-on. The driver of the southbound...
WESH
Orlando police search for suspect in robbery, shooting that injured man
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon. According to the Orlando Police Department, the back of a man's car, where he was a passenger, was struck by an SUV in the area of South Semoran Boulevard. When the two...
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
