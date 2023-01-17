ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

The Amazing Acro-Cats coming to Orlando

A troupe of world famous feline performers are in Orlando this weekend. The Amazing Acro-Cats are showing off their skills at the Orlando Repertory Theater all weekend. Unlike a lot of cats, they can ride skateboards and perform tricks. All of their shows are sold out except for two. There...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Disney's Splash Mountain ride closing after this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Splash Mountain closes on Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a new water attraction sparking excitement among fans. Splash Mountain will close beginning Jan. 23 while work is underway for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to come to Disney in 2024. The...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando Museum of Art placed on probation by American Alliance of Museums

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, we learned that the Orlando Museum of Art has been placed on probation by the country’s top accreditation group. While we don’t yet know why the Orlando Museum of Art is on probation, this comes after the FBI seized the Basquiat exhibit on display there, and now the agency is investigating.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Advocates rally for abortion rights outside of Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered outside Orlando City Hall Saturday to stand up for a woman's right to choose. Sunday would have marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. That ruling was overturned last year. "Abortion rights are human rights," abortion rights...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Universal Orlando to host Premier League Fan Fest weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set to host the latest edition of the Premier League Fan Fest during Matchweek 21. NBC Sports’ Premier League team will be joined by guests Alan Sherer and Gary Cahill. In addition to the broadcast, fans will also be able to see the Premier League Trophy as well as other activities.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after an Orange County crash on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:47 a.m. Sunday near Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to make a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Driver dies after Orange County crash

OCOEE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an Ocoee crash Friday. A car was southbound on County Road 561 when it traveled into a northbound lane and hit a car head-on. The driver of the southbound...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy