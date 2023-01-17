Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Council Votes to Extend State of Local Emergency Due to Storms
The City Council Wednesday voted to ratify and continue a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms that brought fierce rain and wind over the past few weeks. The declaration, issued Friday by Mayor Karen Bass, directs the city's Emergency...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Repeatedly Rams Dump Truck Into Westmont Home
A South Los Angeles woman filed multiple police reports against her husband after the man reportedly crashed a dump truck into her home and into parked cars on the street. The man was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into the home and the other vehicles Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Residents Forced to Evacuate after Retaining Wall Collapses
Twenty-four residents from eight homes in Corona are unable to return home after their houses were red-tagged following the collapse of a nearby retaining wall. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Robbie Peterson of the Corona Fire Department. “Units arrived on scene to find the retaining...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico
A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
NBC Los Angeles
IE Dog Rescued After Being Swept Away by Fast-Moving Water in Flood Basin
He may have been a little dirty and a little wet, but an Inland Empire dog made it home safe after being carried away more than a mile by fast-moving water and getting stuck in a storm drain. Seamus’ ordeal happened when he got away from owner Emily Brill during...
NBC Los Angeles
Baby Girl Fatally Injured in Crash on 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area
A crash involving a big rig and another vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area left a month-old girl dead and a man and a woman injured, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 1:25 p.m. Monday north of Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway
At least one person was killed Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash in the Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley. The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. on the westbound 101 Freeway and Las Virgenes Road, where two injured victims had to be freed from vehicles by firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
City Council Says Proposed South LA Hotel Should Be Used for Affordable Housing
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located on...
NBC Los Angeles
124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest
An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash. The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings
A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court
A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday. It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon. The driver, Johnny Anchondo...
NBC Los Angeles
Caught-on-Cam Shooting Halts Compton Youth Program
Lee esta historia en español aquí. The founder of a youth academy in Compton says the center may never reopen after children were forced to run for cover when gunmen opened fire right outside the building. The LA City Wildcats Youth Academy has now been closed for five...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
NBC Los Angeles
South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter
A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison. Jose Francisco Aleman -- who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 -- pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.
