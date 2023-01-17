Read full article on original website
Look for Opportunities
"Then he will say to those on his left, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.' Then they also will answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?' Then he will answer them, saying, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.'
City of Magee Board of Aldermen Pass Tethering Regulations
With continued complaints of cruel treatment of animals in the City, the Board of Aldermen passed an amendment to Ordinance 227, comely know as the dog ordinance, concerning tethering of dogs.
Things To Know Thursday, January 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
Simpson General Now Offering Dry Needling
MENDENHALL, MS — Simpson General Hospital is pleased to now offer patients the service of dry needling, a procedure that treats pain and movement impairments. Dry needling can be used for a wide variety of musculoskeletal issues, such as shoulder, neck, heel, hip, and back pain. With dry needling,...
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago. According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the […]
Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped
Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
2023 Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off with Horse, Mule Color Bonanza Show
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 58th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and will kick off Thursday, January 19 with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show. The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show will take place Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, in the […]
Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections
Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue. After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth. “Obviously, there’s a...
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Frustrated resident shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving through the capital city, you may often see fire hydrants running for days on end. Public Works opens the hydrants to clear the lines. But left unchecked, residents say some have run for months while they are asked to conserve. “I finally took it upon...
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Mendenhall
MENDENHALL, Miss. — A 1966 restored gas station opened on Thursday as Simpson County's first medical marijuana dispensary. Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary in Mendenhall features software that owner Bobby Britton said will help guide patients to the correct medicine based on their condition and how they want to feel. "We...
