New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death

New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years

Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Lisa Marie Presley Discussed Being Buried at Graceland — "I’m Sure I’ll End Up There"

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54 years old. As fans and supporters worldwide mourn the singer-songwriter, many are wondering about the exact location of Lisa Marie’s final resting place. Lisa's father, Elvis, and her grandparents, grandfather Vernon and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, have all been buried on the grounds of Graceland.
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
