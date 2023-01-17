Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Already On The Verge of an Emotional Breakdown Before Lisa Marie's Death
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Lisa Marie Presley Discussed Being Buried at Graceland — "I’m Sure I’ll End Up There"
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54 years old. As fans and supporters worldwide mourn the singer-songwriter, many are wondering about the exact location of Lisa Marie’s final resting place. Lisa's father, Elvis, and her grandparents, grandfather Vernon and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, have all been buried on the grounds of Graceland.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Riley Keough Drew Inspiration From Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley For Her Recent Role
Riley Keough stars in the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the novel by the same name. Riley will play a musician in the ’70s who becomes both a “rock legend and feminist icon.” She admitted that she drew a lot of inspiration from her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
