Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”
Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
NME
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
NME
Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against fan who “broke into her house to profess love”
Billie Eilish is filing a restraining order against a fan who allegedly broke into her house on multiple occasions. The artist said that the series of incidents had caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over her safety and that of her family. The Evening Standard reports...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
Brendan Fraser didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on ‘Mummy’ set
Brendan Fraser has revealed why he didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on the set of The Mummy Returns. Fraser explained that most of Johnson’s scenes were CGI, as he appears towards the end of the blockbuster, and that the pair didn’t meet on set. The actor discussed...
NME
Pink Floyd fans hit out at criticism of “woke” ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ rainbow logo
Pink Floyd fans have hit out at conservatives who have mistaken the band’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ logo for a “woke” LGBT-supporting rainbow. This week, the legendary prog rockers announced a special 50th anniversary reissue box set of their iconic album. The 1973 record features a prism refracting light that makes the colours of the rainbow.
NME
Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
NME
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle
Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME
BTS and Billie Eilish among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say
BTS and Billie Eilish is among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say. Researchers from Aarhus University analysed over 200,000 songs on Spotify from nearly a thousand playlists associated with helping users to get to sleep. Alongside the expected types of slower instrumental music with minimal elements and...
NME
You can buy the original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s on eBay
The original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s has been listed for purchase on eBay. The character became a huge hit on the BBC, largely featuring during Saturday night show Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds. After being listed for sale this week, over 100 bids have already been...
NME
Neil Young pays tribute to David Crosby: “His music lives on”
Neil Young has paid tribute to David Crosby. Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died yesterday (January 19) at the age of 81. His wife confirmed the news in a statement given to Variety, writing: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away.
NME
A$AP Rocky shares new single ‘Same Problems?’, says fourth album is “finished”
A$AP Rocky has shared a new track called ‘Same Problems?’, and revealed that his fourth studio album is “finished”. The New York-born artist premiered the song last month as part of his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance, with the studio version landing on streaming services yesterday (January 18).
NME
Kelsey Grammer praises “gifted” Nicholas Lyndhurst after casting star in ‘Frasier’ reboot: “He gets all the laughs”
Kelsey Grammer thinks that his new Frasier co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst is a “gifted” comic actor. Grammer, who has cast the Only Fools And Horses star in the reboot of the hit American sitcom, says Lyndhurst is a “magnificent” talent. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with,” Grammer told the BBC following the news of the surprise casting.
NME
Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance
From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME
The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok
The Rolling Stones have launched their official TikTok account. TikTokers can now access the rock icons’ full music catalogue on the platform. Users will be able to create covers and remixes of the band’s hits including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)’ and ‘Miss You’. These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.
NME
Snoop Dogg and Sade among acts to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Snoop Dogg, Sade, Electric Light Orchestra‘s Jeff Lynne and many more acts are being inducted into this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame. Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also being recognised for the honour, and will mark the occasion at a ceremony in New York City on June 15.
NME
Metallica confront taboos on new single ‘Screaming Suicide’: “It’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it”
Metallica have shared new single ‘Screaming Suicide’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’. The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Tim Saccenti, who also helmed the video for ’72 Seasons’ lead single ‘Lux Æterna’. In a statement accompanying its release, the band said the new song “addresses the taboo word suicide”.
Comments / 0