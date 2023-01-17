Read full article on original website
Apple is activating the HomePod mini's dormant temperature sensor
You're apparently getting one of the latest HomePod's features for 'free.'. You might not need to buy the second-generation large HomePod to get additional smart home features — they could already be present in the speaker you have. MacRumors notes that Apple's HomePod product comparison section (scroll to the bottom) now says the HomePod mini has a temperature and humidity sensor, just like its more expensive counterpart. Given that the sensor has been dormant since the mini launched in 2020, it appears that Apple is activating the functionality on the more affordable hardware. We've asked Apple if it can provide more details.
Apple's larger HomePod returns with upgraded audio and more smart home tools
Apple discontinued its original HomePod smart speaker in 2021, choosing instead to focus on the cheaper mini version of the device. Today, the company has resurrected the bigger unit with several notable updates along the way, including upgraded audio, an S7 chip, more smart home abilities and a lower price. The overall design, however, is mostly unchanged from the first speaker that debuted in 2018.
Bungie offers displaced Stadia 'Destiny 2' players a free month of GeForce Now
You should get an email with a unique code redeemable until February 19th. Now that Stadia is gone, Bungie is steering players toward NVIDIA's GeForce Now. The developer has offered Destiny 2 users a free month on the game streaming service, sending unique codes to each user, according to an email seen by 9to5Google. "We managed to snag some free codes for NVIDIA's high-performance cloud gaming platform," Bungie wrote. "Redeem your one-month code of a GeForce Now priority membership, for free."
Ayaneo adds two more form factors to its line of handheld gaming PCs
Ayaneo's ever-expanding range of handheld gaming PCs is about to get more form factors. As part of its 2023 strategy event, the company introduced an Air Plus that boasts a larger screen than the base Air (6 inches versus 5.5) and, crucially, a much larger 46.2Whr battery (versus 28Whr). We still wouldn't expect the new version to last long with more demanding titles, but it might be better-suited to extended casual game sessions.
Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Instagram adds a new 'Quiet Mode' and recommendation controls
Instagram is introducing a handful of features designed to give users more control over the app, starting with a new Quiet Mode. The tool functions a lot like your phone’s Do Not Disturb setting. When active, Instagram won’t push notifications to your device. Your profile will also display a note that you’re “in quiet mode,” and anyone who attempts to message you will receive an automatic reply that you’re not available.
Amazon's Kindle Kids e-readers are up to $50 off right now
Amazon's Kindle Kids e-readers are up to $50 off right now
Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini
Apple’s first major announcements of 2023 are here! This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini. Sure, they seem like solid upgrades, but did they come too late? Also, we dive into the latest rumors around Apple’s AR and MR headsets, as well as news about cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max. And in other news, we explore the downside of AI in journalism, as well as another round of layoffs in tech.
'Returnal' will arrive on PC on February 15th
'Returnal' will arrive on PC on February 15th

The next former exclusive that Sony is bringing to PC is , as the bullet hell roguelike will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 15th. That's just a couple weeks before on March 3rd. Alongside the release date, Sony-owned Housemarque revealed more details about the PC version....
'Quordle' has a fitting new owner as Merriam-Webster buys the 'Wordle' clone
"I'm delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I can't think of a better home for this game," Quordle creator Freddie Meyer wrote in a message on the game's help tab. "Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!" Turn on browser notifications to receive...
Google is reportedly working on a location tracker like Apple's AirTag
It was only a matter of time until Google launched its own location tracker, similar to Apple's AirTags, Samsung's SmartTag, and of course, Tile. According to the developer (and well-sourced leaker) Kuba Wojciechowski, Google's Nest team is developing a tracker codenamed "Grogu." It'll reportedly include an onboard speaker, as well as support for Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB). Wojciechowski found evidence of the tracker when he noticed that Google added support for locator tags in the developer hub for Fast Pair, the Android feature that lets you quickly connect Bluetooth devices.
Wikipedia's first desktop design update in a decade doesn't rock the boat
The changes make it easier to read and search. Wikipedia is finally getting its first major redesign in a decade, but it may be notable precisely because of how little it changes the core experience. The newly launched rework looks very familiar, and instead eliminates some common hassles. A new sticky header provides quick access to search and article sections, while a revised search shows images and descriptions as you type. It's easier to switch languages, and a table of contents helps you navigate content.
Amazon raises Music Unlimited streaming prices in the US and UK
The monthly rate is going up a dollar from $10 to $11 in the US. Amazon Music Unlimited prices are going up in the US and UK, rising a dollar from $10 to $11 stateside and £10 to £11 across the pond starting on February 21, 2023. Student plans are also going up by a dollar in both regions from $5/£5 to $6/£6. That follows a move last year by Amazon to raise the prime of Music Unlimited for Prime subscribers from $8 to $9 per month or $79 to $89 annually.
'Ultimate Sackboy' brings Sony's LittleBigPlanet mascot to mobile
We’ve known for a while that Sony planned to bring PlayStation franchises to mobile platforms, but we were hoping for something with a unique hook. Instead, Sony has partnered with the independent developer and publisher Exient (Lemmings, Planet 53) on a mobile game starring LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy. Ultimate Sackboy is an auto-running game for Android and iOS, launching globally on February 21st.
LG's latest portable projector brings smart TV features beyond the living room
This isn't LG's brightest portable projector at 450 lumens. It does offer a solid 150,000:1 contrast ratio, though, and the 30,000-hour light source life might spare you a costly replacement. A built-in 5W mono speaker is on hand if you can't connect your own audio setup. Automatic keystone correction, meanwhile, will save you from fussing with vertical angle adjustments.
Weber updates its SmokeFire smart grill for better searing
The "official" start of grilling season may be a few months away, but Weber is unveiling its 2023 lineup with plenty of time to spare. Today, the company revealed a trio of new models covering smart pellet grills, griddles and a compact electric unit. Weber also has new options when it comes to accessories it hopes will help you expand the utility of a grill you may already own.
The Morning After: Getty Images sues AI art generator
Getty Images announced it’s suing Stability AI, makers of the AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violations. "It is Getty Images’ position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators," the company wrote in a press statement released Tuesday. The lawsuit will reportedly include copyright and site TOS violations, like web scraping. The company wants to establish a favorable precedent, rather than chase monetary damages.
A bunch of 2022 Sony TVs are on sale right now
A bunch of 2022 Sony TVs are on sale right now
Shark's new 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop is cheaper than ever right now
Shark's new 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop is cheaper than ever right now
Boston Dynamics' Atlas shows off its acrobatic 'gopher' skills
Ahead of the next inevitable round of herp de derp "Skynet iz here" hot takes on social media, Boston Dynamics showed off more of its Atlas robot's stunning agility and dexterity in a new demo video Wednesday morning. This time, the humanoid machine had to deliver a tool bag to the top of some scaffolding using only its roboparkour powers.
