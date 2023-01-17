You're apparently getting one of the latest HomePod's features for 'free.'. You might not need to buy the second-generation large HomePod to get additional smart home features — they could already be present in the speaker you have. MacRumors notes that Apple's HomePod product comparison section (scroll to the bottom) now says the HomePod mini has a temperature and humidity sensor, just like its more expensive counterpart. Given that the sensor has been dormant since the mini launched in 2020, it appears that Apple is activating the functionality on the more affordable hardware. We've asked Apple if it can provide more details.

2 DAYS AGO