ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 26

racist hater
3d ago

Trump made hating whole states and their people a thing. now bumpkin wants to make hating different districts and its people a thing. pray for the day when normal people rise up and destroy hate.

Reply(4)
7
Penipulation
3d ago

But of course he does. Simple words for his simple base, as he lies through his teeth!

Reply(1)
9
independent thinker
3d ago

When youngkin got elected he has 2 plus billion in the state coffers. More than have of it is now gone. Corporate Virginia has increased its profits by 28% and reduced its tax burden by 31%. I said after he got elected that by the time his term...if he finishes.... is over the state will be 2 to 3 billion in depth.. MARK MY WORDS.

Reply
2
Related
WBTM

Youngkin Discusses More Concerns about Nixed Ford Plant

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out additional concerns that he says prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by the state to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin’s action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor’s detractors argue Youngkin put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese Communist Party” that would raise national security concerns. Youngkin added Thursday that he had concerns about whether the structure of the project would have run afoul of federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Hot-button issues move through the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re more than a week into the 2023 legislative session in Virginia and several hot-button issues are on the table. Lawmakers said we’ll likely see topics like public safety, education, and abortion discussed in late January or early February. This comes as the Senate...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia Senators defeat effort to further cut the grocery tax, House bills remain

Last year, members of the General Assembly got rid of the state portion of the grocery tax. Now, lawmakers are considering several bills to get rid of the rest of it. Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of getting rid of the grocery tax. Last year, he signed a bill to get rid of the state portion, and now lawmakers are considering legislation to get rid of the rest of it.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Major tax deadline upcoming for employers, organizations in Virginia

A major deadline is around the corner for employers or organizations in Virginia that withheld state income taxes in 2022. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, is the due date for submitting 2022 withholding records, including W-2 and 1099 forms. “We strongly encourage employers provide withholding records on time,” said tax commissioner...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward

VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

$90 million in grants awarded to boost industrial site development throughout Virginia

A total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants were awarded to 21 sites – including Staunton and Waynesboro – across the Commonwealth. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the state’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy