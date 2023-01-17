Award-winning comedian Kathleen Madigan has a tour stop at Hard Rock Live Orlando this weekend

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened in Manhattan in late 2019, years after many of the “Queen of Rock & Roll”’s paler and/or maler peers had already been immortalized as jukebox musicals. With a compelling life story and classic musical catalogue, Turner deserves a bio-musical as good as Jersey Boys or Beautiful. But even though the touring company visiting Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center through Jan. 15 comes direct from the Great White Way — where the show just closed last August — and boasts a blazing lead performance, Tina fails to take Turner’s triumphant tale higher on stage than the Oscar-nominated film What's Love Got to Do With It? did on screen back in 1993. The show starts off with great promise, as director Phyllida Lloyd stages a gripping dreamlike sequence set to “Sound of Mystic Law” and “Nutbush City Limits,” showing how the spirited young Anna-Mae Bullock (Ayvah Johnson) suffered an abusive father, and was abandoned by her mother (Roz White) to be raised by her gentle Gran (Ann Nesby) in rural Tennessee.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO