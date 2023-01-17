ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHA study: State short of nurses, other professions

Arkansas in 2021 had only 76% of the registered nurses required to provide the national average level of care demand. The state fared better or worse compared to other states among other health professions, but it nevertheless remains short of health care workers in crucial areas. Those were some of...
AG Griffin: 5,000 new prison beds needed

Attorney General Tim Griffin is not a legislator nor is he governor, but he’s on the same page with Gov. Sarah Sanders and legislative leaders and has been instrumental in pushing for criminal justice reforms that include serving longer sentences, provide work and education skills to prisoners, and expanding prison bed capacity.
