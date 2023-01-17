Read full article on original website
State of the State 2023: Bank executives keep wary eye on economy
According to an executive with Arvest Bank – one of the state’s largest with nearly $26 billion in assets – the economy and its impact on businesses and consumers is a critical concern worth keeping an eye on entering a new year. “I don’t expect a full...
AHA study: State short of nurses, other professions
Arkansas in 2021 had only 76% of the registered nurses required to provide the national average level of care demand. The state fared better or worse compared to other states among other health professions, but it nevertheless remains short of health care workers in crucial areas. Those were some of...
AG Griffin: 5,000 new prison beds needed
Attorney General Tim Griffin is not a legislator nor is he governor, but he’s on the same page with Gov. Sarah Sanders and legislative leaders and has been instrumental in pushing for criminal justice reforms that include serving longer sentences, provide work and education skills to prisoners, and expanding prison bed capacity.
