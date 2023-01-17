Read full article on original website
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
MedicalXpress
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
MedicalXpress
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children
Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
Killing Pancreatic Cancer with T Cells that Supercharge Themselves
Scientists at UC San Francisco have engineered T-cells to produce a potent anti-cancer cytokine, but only when they encounter tumor cells. The immunotherapy eliminated melanoma and pancreatic cancer in mice without major side effects, and it offers a promising new strategy for fighting these and other hard-to-treat cancers. The cells...
How Is Lung Cancer Diagnosed?
Your healthcare provider may use a combination of physical, blood, imaging, laboratory, and lung function tests to make a lung cancer diagnosis.
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
curetoday.com
Cancer-Fighting Virus to Be Studied in Pancreatic Cancer Subtype
An oncolytic virus engineered to kill cancer cells was administered to a patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma as part of a phase 2b trial. The first patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer, received first-line treatment with an oncolytic adenovirus called VCN-01 in combination with chemotherapy in the phase 2b VIRAGE trial.
Healthline
What’s the Survival Rate for Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer?
A diagnosis of stage 4 ovarian cancer means the cancer has spread to other parts of your body. Factors like your age, treatment type, and overall health may affect survival rate for this type of cancer. Ovarian cancer is a. that grows in your ovaries. In the United States, ovarian...
reviewofoptometry.com
Older Women Tend to Have More Severe Dry Eye Signs
Follow-up research from the DREAM study documents higher prevalence of dry eye among women vs. men but failed to find a basis in estrogen activity. Photo: Luis Rojas, OD. Click image to enlarge. To better understand how dry eye disease (DED) signs and symptoms differ across decades of life with...
curetoday.com
Putting Familial Risk In Perspective
Back in the 1990s, little was known about the genetic underpinnings of pancreatic cancer. Fast forward about 30 years, and today scientists know inherited genetics accounts for roughly 20-30 percent of pancreatic cancers. But only about 7-10 percent of pancreatic cancer patients will have an inheritable germline mutation, such as BRCA, found in testing. Another 5-10 percent or so will have a family history of pancreatic cancer, but not a known mutation.
Signs Your Hip Pain Could Be Bone Cancer
Hip pain is a common problem, affecting about 10% of the general population and increasing with age. However, these signs indicate that it could be bone cancer.
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Medical News Today
What are the types of chronic lymphocytic leukemia?
There are two kinds of lymphocytes: B cells and T cells. CLL can affect either type. Experts can classify CLL depending on the cells it affects and whether it is fast- or slow-growing. This article discusses the types of CLL, their causes and symptoms, and more. To discover more evidence-based...
cancerhealth.com
A Possible New Target for Blood Cancer Treatment
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are cancers that arise when a mutated blood stem cell begins to produce too many mature blood cells. A number of mutations can drive MPNs, and studies have demonstrated that different mutations result in different clinical outcomes. Last year, for example, former Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Ann L. Mullally, MD, and her lab at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that patients with mutations in the JAK2 gene responded far better to immunotherapy than did patients with mutations in the CALR gene.
curetoday.com
Surveillance Improves Outcomes for High-Risk Patients
There’s good news for those at high risk of pancreatic cancer. The majority of high-risk patients diagnosed with the disease while enrolled in a multidisciplinary surveillance program have stage I disease. Not only are these patients candidates for surgery—the only potential cure for the disease—but most are long-term survivors. The study found that more than 70 percent of patients were still alive five years later.
