Back in the 1990s, little was known about the genetic underpinnings of pancreatic cancer. Fast forward about 30 years, and today scientists know inherited genetics accounts for roughly 20-30 percent of pancreatic cancers. But only about 7-10 percent of pancreatic cancer patients will have an inheritable germline mutation, such as BRCA, found in testing. Another 5-10 percent or so will have a family history of pancreatic cancer, but not a known mutation.

