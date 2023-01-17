Read full article on original website
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Advice Given by That '70s Show Cast
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix and the show stars That '70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens played by Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate). The series also features appearances by That '70 Show stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Recently, some of the new cast members had a chat with PEOPLE about joining the sequel series and revealed some of the advice given to them by the original cast.
AEW's Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in WWE Raw is XXX Video
WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
That '90s Show Stars Address the Finale's Romantic Cliffhanger
That '90s Show was released on Netflix this weekend, and it featured the return of many fan-favorite actors from That '70s Show. While the sequel series does explain where many of the original characters ended up, the show puts a lot more focus on the new cast of characters. That '90s Show sees the return of Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens played by Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Most of the season features a romance blossoming between Leia and Jay, but the young Forman nearly shares a kiss with Nate before she heads home to Chicago in the finale. During a recent interview with E! News, Haverda, Donovan, and Coronel addressed the romantic cliffhanger and shared their hopes for the future.
Top AEW Star Returning Soon, But Won't Be Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling is slowly but surely getting over the injury bug that plagued the company throughout 2022. Bryan Danielson has been back in the ring for months now, while Adam Cole recently revealed that his comeback is imminent. Both Danielson and Cole's injuries derailed their summer storylines, but required somewhat minimal pivoting for Tony Khan and company. The same can't be said for AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, as both suffered injuries during their title reigns that forced Khan to crown interim champions. A second injury to Punk led to him being stripped of the title altogether, while Rosa's longer recovery period resulted in Interim AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter being promoted to lineal status.
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Revealed for Raw is XXX Anniversary Show
WWE's Raw is XXX will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show this coming Monday, and a bevy of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will be making appearances during the show. WWE has revealed stars like Hulk Hogan, The Bellas, and more will be in attendance, but a new report from PWInsider reveals that Lita is also supposed to be at the show. Lita hasn't been officially revealed by WWE, but it appears she will be at the show, as she is also slated to film content for WWE's A&E shows next week while she's there.
Two WWE SmackDown Stars Have Declared for the Royal Rumble
WWE's Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches have started revealing their lineups. With 30 superstars in each match though, there are still many spots to fill, and in the Men's Rumble match, there are only 9 superstars confirmed. Today that's changed though, as two SmackDown superstars have now declared for the Rumble match, with those being Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. They've recently been teaming up in Tag Team action and now both stars will be in the mix to earn a Title match at WrestleMania 39.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases a Superhero Plot Twist
Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through a new arc focusing on Trunks and Goten as high school superheroes, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing more of a twist from the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film! With the latest arc of the manga giving fans some of the events leading into the movie, there have been some major inclusions to the series from the film such as the scientist Dr. Hedo. It was teased that fans will see how he eventually goes to prison, and it seems like part of this will be in due to his new interest in Trunks.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Four More WWE Superstars Announced for Royal Rumble
There were less than 20 Superstars listed for the Royal Rumble matches out of 60 total coming into tonight's SmackDown, but both Royal Rumble matches got new additions throughout the night. Before SmackDown even started two Superstars were revealed for the Men's match, and later on three more Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown joined them, as Braun Strowman, Gunther, and Omos were all revealed to be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Then Zelina Vega declared for the Women's Rumble match.
Ironheart Star Breaks Silence on New Marvel Series
Ironheart is one of the several television shows being released this year from Marvel Studios, featuring Dominique Thorne as the eponymous hero following her breakout role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining Thorne is an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, who's playing the mystical The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich, who is playing a character yet to be named.
Latest on CM Punk's AEW Future
For the second time in his AEW tenure, CM Punk is in the middle of an extended period away from the ring. The Second City Saint first took a hiatus in Summer 2022 after suffering a foot injury on AEW Dynamite. Punk would return to AEW TV this past August, but only stuck around for about a month as he was injured once more at AEW All Out in September. That new injury coupled with both his controversial post-show press conference and backstage fight with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have cast doubt on Punk's long-term AEW future.
1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff
As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Latest Post Has Wolverine Fans VERY Excited
For a while, Marvel fans thought Hugh Jackman was done playing Wolverine after Logan was released in 2017, but it was announced back in September that the star would be donning the iconic claws once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Fans have a lot of hopes for Jackman's Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Today, the actor shared a photo to his Instagram stories that has fans very excited about a potential classic costume appearance.
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
Pokemon Gives Ash His First Loss as World Champion
Despite taking the title of the new Pokemon World Champion, it seems that the anime series is still pushing the idea that Ash Ketchum might have a ways to go before he can become a Pokemon Master. Following his win at the Masters 8 Tournament, the series is set to see Ash and Pikachu leave the series as the anime's top heroes but is giving fans some long-awaited reunions before the dynamic duo says goodbye. Now, one of these reunions has given Ash his first loss as the World Champion.
Major Spoiler Reportedly Revealed for WWE Raw is XXX
WWE's Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this coming Monday, and there are already a host of legends appearing during the three-hour celebration. The show will also boast several Title matches, and then Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to cap it all off as part of a Bloodline Acknoloedgement Ceremony. According to a report from PWInsider that seems to have changed, as according to the report the angle has been dropped from plans in favor of something else Bloodline-related.
Positive Update on Health of Jay Briscoe's Daughters
Earlier this week the wrestling world learned the tragic news that Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) had passed away, and since that initial report, it was learned that he was involved in a car accident alongside his two daughters Gracie and Jayleigh. Gracie and Jayleigh suffered injuries and Gracie also had to have surgery, and many were sending prayers in hopes that they would recover soon. Now the organizers of the fundraiser for the Briscoe family have provided a positive report on Gracie and Jayleigh on Facebook, including the fact that Gracie showed movement in her legs and JJ was able to move into a wheelchair for a while.
