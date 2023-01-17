ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Police unveil new technology aimed at increasing efficiency

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30206o_0kHVrs2M00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are bringing new technology into the field.

Police Chief Eric Clifford said the new software, called Patrolfinder, is part of a years-long effort to increase transparency and safety on the job while attempting to reduce crime.

Clifford said officers are seeing increased calls and continued issues with crime and community safety creating challenges for officers who are on patrol.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Even during year after year reductions in crime our residents sense of feeling safe was affected by those smaller crimes, ones that we didn’t have time to get to,” Clifford said.

Patrolfinder, from Schenectady-based company Transfinder, will let officers see which streets were patrolled on previous shifts and highlight areas that might need more attention.

The app will eventually allow residents to file non-emergency reports and see certain data.

“We are going to make sure we are using information that we collect on a daily basis to solve problems so we can spend the majority of the day patrolling areas, reducing crime, basically stopping crime before it happens,” Clifford said.

Fire breaks out at vacant hotel in Albany

The highlighted areas on the digital map can also be adjusted based on the crime rate and current activity.

“The app notifies them to keep a closer eye on the location and be extra vigilant as they reach these attention points,” Antonio Civitella, CEO of Transfinder, said.

Patrolfinder will be installed in Schenectady Police cars beginning this week and over the next few months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lack of hydrants hinders firefighters’ response in Colonie blaze

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All that remains now is a vacant shell of the former BBL Construction complex at 1204 Kings Road in Colonie. Stanford Heights Fire Chief Dave Kingsland says it took an enormous effort to put out the blaze. “A fire this magnitude takes A lot of...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in East Greenbush

A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday, to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency

HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
CANAJOHARIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy