A Boone County judge says 75 to 80 potential jurors will be called to the Boone County Courthouse for late February’s jury selection in a high-profile Columbia murder trial. 41-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife. Prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife before putting her body in a garbage bag and throwing it into an apartment dumpster on Amelia street.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO