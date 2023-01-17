Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Act on Budget Requests

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a handful of funding requests at their meeting on Tuesday.

The Supervisors denied Western Iowa Tourism’s annual request of $500.00 for lack of a motion. The money goes to a small paragraph mentioned in a couple of periodicals promoting the County. Supervisor Donna Robinson noted that though the request is not a large amount, she felt the County agencies do an excellent job promoting themselves.

The Supervisors did approve the $6,000 request from the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, approved $8,000 for the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, and approved $3,077 for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.

Following the regular meeting, the supervisors convened for a Budget Work Session concerning the overall budget, including; all departments, county expenses, revenues, and levies subject to discussion.

The next regular meeting is on January 24 at 8:30 a.m.