Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Act on Budget Requests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a handful of funding requests at their meeting on Tuesday.

The Supervisors denied Western Iowa Tourism’s annual request of $500.00 for lack of a motion. The money goes to a small paragraph mentioned in a couple of periodicals promoting the County. Supervisor Donna Robinson noted that though the request is not a large amount, she felt the County agencies do an excellent job promoting themselves.

The Supervisors did approve the $6,000 request from the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, approved $8,000 for the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, and approved $3,077 for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.

Following the regular meeting, the supervisors convened for a Budget Work Session concerning the overall budget, including; all departments, county expenses, revenues, and levies subject to discussion.

The next regular meeting is on January 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Western Iowa Today

Some bids rejected for the AHSTW School Project

(Avoca) The timeline for the AHSTW School project has changed a bit as the School Board had to reject bids at Thursday’s meeting. Superintendent Darin Jones said unfortunately they did not receive a bid in the area of an electrical contractor so that is one of the areas that they are going to have to rebid.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve Veteran Affairs Commissioners Pay

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Veteran Affairs Commissioners Pay. Peggy Becker, Interim Veteran Affairs Administrator, explained the situation…. Becker said the money is in the budget and the Commissioners have already been getting paid that amount, but the approval has to be retroactive. The...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200

(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse. The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator

(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Larger than normal raises in Audubon County may lead to cutting positions

(Audubon) A rise in the cost of living will make a big impact on the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s budget. Salaries for County Employees will be going up about 8.7%. A verbal agreement has been reached with the Secondary Roads Department and their Union to get their wage increases on par with courthouse employees. “8.7% is kind of where we are heading. That’s because of the federal cost of living increase. That’s a lot of money. The total raise taken times our payroll gives you about $320,000.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Story Three: Retail Coach Provides Business Recruitment Update at Atlantic City Council Meeting

(Atlantic) Austin Farmer, Project Director for Retail Coach, appeared at Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting and provided an update on business recruitment. The City Council hired the business recruiting firm to identify retail opportunities within the city, recruit retailers, coach the community, help fill gaps, and ultimately act as an extension to the current staff, particularly how it relates to retail.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Public Health New Hire

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health has added a new staff member within the past month to help with the Pacific Islander population in the Atlantic. The new hire is Killy Duliche, a Pacific Islander who has lived in the Atlantic for over 20 years. Cass County Public Health Director Beth...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Public Health Offering PrepWise for Older Adults

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen spoke at the Cass County Board of Health Board this week, providing information about Disaster PrepWise, a theory-based Program developed through collaborations between researchers at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and community partners in Iowa. Olsen says the program...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Courtney Cooper, of Exira, on January 15th for Domestic Abuse Assault-1st. Cooper appeared before the magistrate and was released on her own recognizance. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 37-year-old Payton Watzke, of Audubon, on January 19th on a bench warrant...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dense Fog Advisory

(Des Moines)The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m. for northwest Iowa and the west-central Iowa counties of Crawford, Carroll, Shelby, and Harrison. Forecasters say visibility in some areas is one-quarter of a mile or less.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report; two arrested for drug trafficking

(Cass Co) Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Bernard Ewertz III and 47-year-old David Headley, both of Log Lane Village, Colorado, were arrested Tuesday. Ewertz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Control of a Firearm and Drug Trafficking. Headley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking. Both men are being held in the Cass County Jail.
CASS COUNTY, IA
