Bay News 9
Controversial Republicans Greene, Gosar, Santos land committee assignments
Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, both stripped of their House committee assignments in 2021 over their controversial views and online activity, have been appointed to panels in the new Congress now that the GOP is back in charge. What You Need To Know. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
We have been here before. But this time the House's new Republican majority is largely driven by a faction that says it will hold the debt limit vote as a hostage to win policy changes.
Bay News 9
Newly elected Rep. Kamlager-Dove talks abortion rights, filling Bass' shoes
When Sydney Kamlager-Dove won the race to represent California's 37th Congressional District last year, she knew she would have big shoes to fill. The seat was once held by Rep. Karen Bass, a respected legislator on Capitol Hill, a reported shortlist candidate for Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020 and a rumored replacement for Kamala Harris in the Senate.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Fox News Executive Dies Suddenly
The Fox News studios and offices are in mourning after word came out from executives on Friday that one of the network’s top executives died at his home earlier this month at just 47 years old.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Joe Biden's Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Bay News 9
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court's decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
Bay News 9
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is "no there there" when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden says there is "no there there" following the discovery of...
Bay News 9
Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on Ticketmaster
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing of the 118th Congress next Tuesday, focusing on “the Ticketmaster debacle,” incoming ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in a statement. The overarching theme of the hearing will be to examine lack of competition in the ticketing industry...
Bay News 9
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said he has never read any part of a book in which the columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, according to court records unsealed Wednesday. Trump was questioned under...
'Justice' Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh Hearings but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations
The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
Bay News 9
Biden, Harris celebrate record small business applications with burgers and fries
President Joe Biden celebrated record-setting small business figures on Tuesday with a quintessentially American meal: a burger and fries. In a statement Tuesday, President Biden hailed the fact that more than 10 million small businesses were created in the first two years of his administration, calling it “two greatest years for new small business applications on record.”
Bay News 9
Hochul's chief judge pick rejected by New York Senate panel
Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice to lead New York's judiciary and top court was voted down by a panel of state lawmakers on Wednesday following a five-hour hearing, throwing into chaos a confirmation process for the state's chief judge. Only two Democrats on the 19-member committee voted to advance Justice Hector...
Bay News 9
Former President Trump withdraws lawsuit against N.Y. AG
Former President Donald Trump on Friday dropped his lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office, according to court documents. Trump sued James in November in response to her lawsuit alleging he and his company mislead banks and others about the value of assets in a practice she dubbed “The art of the steal.”
Alan Komissaroff, Senior VP Of News And Politics At Fox News, Dead At 47
The longtime Fox News executive died two weeks after suffering a heart attack.
Bay News 9
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for 'frivolous' Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A Florida Judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. What You Need To Know. A Florida Judge has sanctioned former President...
Bay News 9
Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary marked by celebrations, protests
Thousands of abortion opponents gathered in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life, celebrating the Supreme Court’s ruling last year that struck down the Roe v. Wade that had protected abortion rights nationwide. What You Need To Know. Thousands of abortion opponents gathered in Washington on Friday...
Bay News 9
U.S. launches new program to let Americans sponsor refugees
The State Department on Thursday launched a new program that will allow Americans to sponsor refugees as they arrive in the United States, building on similar trials in recent years that have allowed people to help welcome thousands of Ukrainians and Afghans. The Welcome Corps program seeks to invite up...
