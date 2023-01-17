ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Regulators Release New Rules For Marijuana On-Site Consumption Areas, Open Public Comment Period

New Jersey marijuana regulators have filed proposed rules to allow for cannabis consumption areas where adults 21 and older could use marijuana on-site. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) says it “expects the new cannabis consumption area rules to have a beneficial social impact by advancing social equity, while allowing persons 21 years of age and older another venue to safely enjoy the personal use of cannabis.”
Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry

I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
NJCRC Releases Cannabis Consumption Area Rules for Comment

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) has submitted updates to its regulations to include cannabis consumption areas. The rules with amendments and a link for public comment are on the agency’s website. New Jersey residents are invited to give feedback on the proposed rules up to Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
“Unusual mortality event”: Climate concerns rise after dead whales keep washing up on beaches

This article was originally published by InsiderNJ. Used by permission. Several of New Jersey's leading environmental groups urged the Murphy administration not to consider the recent discovery of four dead whales on the Jersey shore since December as grounds to shut down underwater survey work required for the construction of three off-shore wind turbines farms projected to provide enough carbon-free electricity to power 1.5 million homes.
