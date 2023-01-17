On the final day of the NTC Conference Tournament, it was the South Central Cougars who came home victorious in the 7th place game over Altamont 67-47. South Central got off to an early lead thanks in part to 12 first quarter points by Brooklyn Garrett. Altamont would weather the storm and fight back in it despite the early deficit. Skylie Klien would make a three pointer to get it going early with five points. Clarie Boehm also chipped in four as well to get the deficit down to five 18-13 after one.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO