Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Raymond Joseph “Ray” Lohman, 85
Raymond Joseph “Ray” Lohman, 85, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Teutopolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the church, with a 5:00 pm parish prayer service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Meals on Wheels or the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 Board of Education Set to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit #40 Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, January 23rd at 6:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to Order Regular Meeting/Roll Call. Acknowledgements: EJHS Golf; EJHS ECO Team; EJHS Spelling Bee Top 3 Finishers; EHS Illinois State Scholars. Recognition of Visitors. Financial Report. Consent Agenda: Minutes; Cafeteria...
Effingham Radio
Homer Del “Butch” Walden, Jr., 79
Homer Del “Butch” Walden, Jr., 79, of Shelbyville, IL, died at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Ron Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shelbyville, IL.
Effingham Radio
Bonnie K. Finn, 72
Bonnie K. Finn, age 72, of Newton passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating the life of Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Jeffries officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
South Central Takes Home 7th Place Over Altamont 67-47
On the final day of the NTC Conference Tournament, it was the South Central Cougars who came home victorious in the 7th place game over Altamont 67-47. South Central got off to an early lead thanks in part to 12 first quarter points by Brooklyn Garrett. Altamont would weather the storm and fight back in it despite the early deficit. Skylie Klien would make a three pointer to get it going early with five points. Clarie Boehm also chipped in four as well to get the deficit down to five 18-13 after one.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Public Safety Committee to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Public Safety Committee is set to meet on Thursday, January 26th at 6:00pm. Discussion of current Ambulance stipend of $25.00 per qualifying call. The meeting is set to take place at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Effingham Radio
Neoga Wins 2nd Straight NTC Tournament Championship 58-50 Over St. Anthony
For the second year in row the National Trail Conference Tournament Championship trophy is going home with the Neoga Indians. The 2023 version of the championship game went to overtime again but only one overtime was needed this year. Neoga came back in the final quarter to even it up and eventually win in overtime, 58-50 over St. Anthony.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old Matthew L. Budde of St. Elmo for a Macon County FTA warrant for cancelled/revoked/suspended registration. Matthew was given an NTA by Macon County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old David L. Kerr of Tower Hill for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Temporary Restraining Order Granted in Effingham County Court for Weapons Ban
The following was released on Blaine Wilhour’s Facebook Page in regard to the weapons ban:. The temporary restraining order has been granted in the gun case by the Circuit Court in Effingham County.
Effingham Radio
Damage Done To Tolly Cemetery In Moweaqua, Suspect In Custody
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On Friday January 20, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was notified of significant damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. We want to make the community aware that a suspect is in custody for this criminal damage. Thank...
Comments / 0