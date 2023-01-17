Read full article on original website
Man and woman facing multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County. Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married, are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Christopher...
Police investigating child hit in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police were called out to the city’s west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., Warren police were called out to Parkman Road Northwest and Clemmens Avenue Northwest. Police could only told confirm that a juvenile was hit.
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
Nurse suspected of stealing pills from patient indicted by grand jury
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nurse was indicted by a grand jury last Thursday after an employee at a local nursing home said pills were taken from some patients, according to a police report. Vanessa Schreffler, 45, is charged with theft of a dangerous drug, illegal processing of drug...
Man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Stow man was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a fraud scheme involving several local Walmart stores. John Lee Watkins, 33, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Beinta Y. Pearson after he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
Suspect arrested with crack, heroin, fentanyl, more
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon with a bag containing crack, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and more, according to police. According to a social media post from the New Castle Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, New Castle police issued a sealed narcotics warrant on the 200 block of East Laurel Avenue.
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report. On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. A driver hit a parked car on the road. When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to...
Police: Man charged after fleeing traffic stop scene
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man has been charged after police say he ran away from a traffic stop where they found suspected drugs and a handgun. David Quear is being charged with four counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
East Liverpool police officer retires after 30+ years
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool police officer is celebrating retirement after more than three decades of service. Officer James Krawiec served the community for 31 years as a police officer, as well as a dispatcher. Fellow officers, city employees, family and friends were there to congratulate...
27 Investigates resident claims of racist comment made by mayor
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — First News was contacted by citizens of Newton Falls because they were upset by what they call a racist comment made by Mayor Ken Kline at a recent council meeting. At the Jan. 4 Newton Falls City Council meeting Mayor Ken Kline made this...
Driver taken to hospital after crash in Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Struthers. It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Elm Street near Garfield and Walnut streets. Struthers Police tell First News the driver went off the road and hit a tree. The driver is...
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs. Funds were awarded through the Department of Community and Economic Development to government agencies or non-profits. The Whole-Home Repairs program is a statewide effort to provide funding addressing safety concerns.
Breweries across the Valley celebrate their first Schooner Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The snow didn’t stop people from getting out to visit local breweries Sunday afternoon. Ten breweries in Northeast Ohio and Southwestern Pennsylvania held their first Schooner Day. Breweries with the State Line Brewers Guild held Schooner Day and had commemorative glasses for their local...
Family Day: Kids create art at the Butler Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, kids and their families put their art skills to the test at The Butler Institute of American Art. The museum holds Family Day once a month from October to April. This month, kids learned about collage artists in the gallery, then got the opportunity to create collages of their own.
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback. You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown. The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005....
Local high schoolers developing technology to send cats to space
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Have you ever dreamed of going to space? Would you take your cat with you?. What started out as a joke is now a student project funded by a NASA grant. Students at East Liverpool High School won a $1,500 grant from NASA to...
