Animal art exhibit celebrates Lunar New Year in Reston

Inspired by the Year of the Rabbit, a local exhibition in Reston aims to celebrate the Lunar Year. Titled “Creatures Were Stirring,” a series of work by artists Tracie Griffith Tso and Lisa Schumaier is on display through Jan. 31 at Reston Community Center Hunters Woods (2310 Colts Neck Road).
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 19, 2023

Good Thursday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 5883 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 19, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Reston Association’s lakes equity group seeks member

A new workgroup focused on ensuring the equitable enjoyment of Reston’s lakes for all is seeking members. Formed on Dec. 15 by Reston Association’s Board of Directors, the Lakes Equity Work Group aims to “maximize the enjoyment of Reston’s four man-made lakes for all RA members, their families and friends,” according to a release by RA.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna Police: Dog poop left in town employee’s truck during holiday

A Town of Vienna employee returned to work after the holiday weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to find a pungent surprise in his vehicle. “An employee reported someone entered his unlocked work truck and put dog feces on the steering wheel,” the Vienna Police Department said in its crime report for the week of Jan. 13-19.
VIENNA, VA

