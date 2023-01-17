ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

UPDATE: Nantucket summer ferry reservations website returned to normal operation, agency says

By Mary Ann Bragg, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority announced its reservation process for Nantucket summer travel was back to operating as intended.

WOODS HOLE — Nantucket summer ferry online reservations were slow to process on Tuesday as technicians worked to fix the problem, the Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority announced early Tuesday.

As of 8:30 a.m., the steamship authority had processed about 4,000 reservations as customers continued to report problems. The pace of the reservations being made Tuesday morning was about two-thirds as fast as last year, according to the notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBoVw_0kHVqvik00

The 2023 Nantucket general public internet summer reservations opened on Tuesday. The authority began taking online reservations at 5 a.m. The summer reservations are defined as between May 18 and Oct. 23.

"We know many of our customers are frustrated, and this experience is clearly not meeting the level of service we expect to provide," the notice stated. "We are continuing to work on today’s issues and will provide an update as soon as there is additional information. Thank you for your continued patience."

The 2023 Martha's Vineyard general public internet summer reservations open on Jan. 24. Online reservations can be made starting at 5 a.m. on that day.

Don't miss the boat: Steamship Authority releases summer 2023 ferry reservations schedule

Authorized by the state legislature in the 1960s, the authority operates a boat line between the ports of Woods Hole in Falmouth, and Hyannis, to the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

In 2021, the number of passengers carried on both the Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket routes was 2.7 million, according to Steamship Authority paperwork.

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news. Download our free app .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: UPDATE: Nantucket summer ferry reservations website returned to normal operation, agency says

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp

YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
country1025.com

Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever

I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health

FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe cases of COVID.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Buttonwood Park Needs Your Help in Naming Adorable Baby Sloth

Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford needs the public’s help. An adorable baby sloth was born at the zoo in August and the sweet, little guy needs a name. Back in October, Fun 107 shared the exciting news of Buttonwood welcoming the furry bundle of joy. 13-year-old Sandy and 21-year-old male Bernardo are parents to Ziggy who arrived last June, and now they have another child to add to their family.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy