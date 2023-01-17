Read full article on original website
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
wemu.org
A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes
A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Michigan museum over van Gogh painting
DETROIT, MI -- A judge has dismissed a lawsuit surrounding a $5 million van Gogh painting on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The lawsuit, filed by a Brazilian art collector, claimed “The Novel Reader” painting was stolen and that the DIA should give it to him.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's Robert E. Lee social media post 'disturbing,' Macomb Co. says; Lucido apologizes
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, already facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former assistant prosecutor, came under fire again Friday and apologized, this time for a message posted Thursday on his social media accounts marking Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday. County Information Officer Tom Lehrer said Friday the county,...
Ypsilanti Township leaders pick new trustee, amid concerns the process was ‘done in the dark’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti Township board has a new member, but his appointment sparked calls for greater transparency in the process of vetting the 18 residents who applied for the job. Township leaders voted 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to appoint Ryan Hunter, who works as manager of...
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Letter from the Editor: Some readers’ points are sharper than others. But if you care enough to write, I’m game.
I’ve been talking to readers via this weekly column for nearly four years and I’ve heard from thousands of readers who write to share their views. None so reliably as a west Michigan reader I’ll call “Hans.” Whether the topic is COVID, the economy, University of Michigan football, climate change or … whatever … Hans is usually right there with a retort.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe mayor blasts residents for high crime rate complaints: 'Blame yourselves'
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens recently put her residents on blast. "You can never say the mayor disappointed you. You all disappoint me," Owens said. "Don't blame the mayor for your city, blame yourselves, because it’s deep rooted." Mayor Owens closed the Jan. 17th council...
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
New area code planned for Detroit as ‘313′ numbers run low
Detroit may no longer be just the land of the “313,” when it comes to area codes. The Michigan Public Service Commission is looking at adding a second area code in metro Detroit, as “313″ phone numbers are projected to be used up by the third quarter of 2025. The new area code would be “679.”
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
GM to invest $579M in Flint, $216M in Bay City for next-generation V-8 engine
FLINT, MI -- General Motors says it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant. Company officials were expected to make a joint announcement of the commitments during news conferences on Friday,...
A cannabis consumer’s dream: Free marijuana for 1 year up for grabs at Michigan dispensary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Michigander will soon be living every cannabis consumer’s dream — free marijuana for an entire year. Skymint, an Ann Arbor-based dispensary, is offering the chance to win free cannabis for a year through a sweepstakes competition that began Monday, Jan. 16, and runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested can fill out an entry form on the dispensary’s website, follow the brand on Instagram or use the code “FREEWEED” on any online purchase to enter.
Michigan Science Center ranked among the top in the U.S.
DETROIT - The Michigan Science Center is ranked among the best of the best in the entire country as it is once again trying to win USA Today’s annual 10Best Competition for top science museum. Located at 5020 John R Street in Detroit, the Michigan Science Center finished second...
