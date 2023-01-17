ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
wemu.org

A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes

A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
MLive

Letter from the Editor: Some readers’ points are sharper than others. But if you care enough to write, I’m game.

I’ve been talking to readers via this weekly column for nearly four years and I’ve heard from thousands of readers who write to share their views. None so reliably as a west Michigan reader I’ll call “Hans.” Whether the topic is COVID, the economy, University of Michigan football, climate change or … whatever … Hans is usually right there with a retort.
The Ann Arbor News

A cannabis consumer’s dream: Free marijuana for 1 year up for grabs at Michigan dispensary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Michigander will soon be living every cannabis consumer’s dream — free marijuana for an entire year. Skymint, an Ann Arbor-based dispensary, is offering the chance to win free cannabis for a year through a sweepstakes competition that began Monday, Jan. 16, and runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested can fill out an entry form on the dispensary’s website, follow the brand on Instagram or use the code “FREEWEED” on any online purchase to enter.
