News Channel Nebraska
Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board
NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator
(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely
WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say a 48-year-old made statements about self harm. A negotiator...
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Fire & Rescue, Doane to hold benefit for firefighter injured in '22 wildfires
CRETE, NE — Two organizations in Crete are coming together to help one of their own. "You know, we maybe help him raise a little money, pay for some bills and help get some things taken care of around his house." Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Doane University...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked on warrant for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on a warrant Thursday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 28-year-old Christian Lee Meek was arrested around 3:15 p.m. on a valid Red Oak Police warrant for domestic abuse assault 2nd offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1800 block of East Summit Street.
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
NE man found deceased after officer shooting had history of crime
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in rural Cherokee County. Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a woman called 911 from a residence at 9550 SE Bobcat in Galena, Kansas, to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject, according to a media release from the KBI. The armed man then left the residence in a Ford F-250 flatbed truck.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
klkntv.com
Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Thursday near Northwest 42nd Street and Old Woodlawn Road just south of Highway 34. They...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver killed in northeast Kansas accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when his vehicle went off a road in northeast Kansas. The victim, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, was 24-year-old Cody Thomas Carson, of Muscotah, Kansas. The KHP says Carson’s 2017 Freightliner truck was traveling west on 330th Road...
WOWT
Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
