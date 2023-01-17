Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Residents’ lawsuit against solar corporation continues
A lawsuit filed by Wareham residents Wendy O’Brian and Matthew Buckingham will go forward against Borrego Solar Corporation, A.D Makepeace and the Wareham Conservation Commission following a decision by Plymouth County Supreme Court Judge Elaine Buckley. The residents filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wareham Conservation Commission unlawfully allowed...
theweektoday.com
Old Rochester superintendent sets two-year goals
MATTAPOISETT — In the Old Rochester Regional School District, even the superintendent has homework. Superintendent Mike Nelson announced his goals for the next two years during a meeting of the Old Rochester Regional School District Joint School Committee on Thursday, Jan. 19. “When I’m setting my goals, I’m thinking...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
theweektoday.com
School Committee approves of updated school improvement plan
The Wareham School Committee unanimously approved an updated school improvement plan presented by the principals of the elementary school, middle school, and high school during a Jan. 19 meeting of the Wareham School Committee. The principals presented the original school improvement plan on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which emphasized student choice...
WBUR
More Mass. residents ask for help with rising fuel costs this winter
As the price of everything from rent to eggs goes up, community organizations say more people need help heating their homes this winter. According to state numbers, first time applicants for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program that provides financial aid for fuel, increased by 76% in Massachusetts compared to this time last year.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
thesagonline.com
Head of School Anthony Meyer expresses support for name change
As you now know, BHS newspaper editors, writers, staff and advisors have decided to change the name of our school newspaper. I write to commend the thoughtfulness, courage and sensitivity with which these student leaders have arrived at a historic decision. I also wish to make clear my full support for this decision and process.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers want to relocate. Here’s where they plan to settle.
"The estate tax alone is enough to make me leave." The high cost of living is driving many Massachusetts residents to consider leaving the state for cheaper pastures, and the destinations they have in mind are varied. Massachusetts was seventh on the list of “most moved from” states for 2022,...
theweektoday.com
Go on the trail of a killer at the Library
The Wareham Free Library’s Mystery Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. to discuss the novel “Mallory’s Oracle” by Carol O’Connell. The novel, which later spawned a series starring its title character, follows an amoral policewoman on the hunt for a serial killer. The mystery soon begins to take a supernatural turn.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Dealing with the fallout of sudden college closures
IN 2018, I helped finance a class action lawsuit by a group of former Mount Ida College students who were effectively kicked out of school as a result of the college’s sudden bankruptcy. The students and their families were caught completely off guard, and given little guidance on how to navigate the management of their financial aid, scholarships, or academic credit.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
theweektoday.com
Brian Benson, 33
WAREHAM – Brian R. Benson, 33, of Wareham, passed away at Tobey Hospital, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. He was the son of Warren E. “Skip” Benson, Jr. and Deborah A. (Johnson) Benson. He was born in Stoneham and lived in Wareham all his life....
