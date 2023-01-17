NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.

