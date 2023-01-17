Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Mathewson retires from GNBank after 27 years of service
GNBank recognized Connie Mathewson for her 27 years of service in a reception last week at their Hiawatha location. GNBank officials said they want to thank Mathewson for her years of service and congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Toni Hull selected by City Attorney for commission after split vote
After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission. With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations
Amberwell Health Hiawatha has announced a new electronic health records system is now live. This new system is called MEDITECH Expansse for patient electronic health records and is in place at Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic. It went live Nov. 1 and hospital officials said patients’ first visits after this date may take a bit longer as clinicians fully transition to the new system.
Grand Funk Railroad to perform at Prairie Band Casino and Resort
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Grand Funk Railroad, the band behind the No. 1 hit The Loco-Motion, is set to perform at Prairie Band Casino and Resort on March 9 at 7 p.m. The rock band, which has been awarded 13 Gold Records and 10 Platinum Records, is currently on its “We’re an American Band” tour. Don […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Candidates set to speak for vacant City Commission seat
The Hiawatha City Commission set a Special Meeting at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 to fill Mayor Becky Shamburg’s now vacant Commissioner of Streets position. Five candidates have submitted the proper documentation to qualify, and all five will speak and take questions at Thursday’s meeting, before the sitting Commissioners make an appointment.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Dickman to retire as Horton Elementary Principal
Judy Dickman has served as the USD 430 Horton Elementary School Principal since 2011, and it was announced at last week’s board meeting that the long-time administrator had submitted her resignation for retirement, effective at the end of this school year. The board voted to accept her resignation with...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small blaze at one of the largest buildings on the KU campus - Malott Hall. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, crews were called to one of the University of Kansas’s largest buildings - Malott Hall - with reports of the smell of smoke. One unit was sent to investigate.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Muscotah man killed in Brown County accident
A Muscotah man was killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Brown County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cody Thomas, 24, of Muscotah was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck on Prairie Road, just 1.2 miles east of Racoon Road at 2:30 p.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway to the right into the north ditch.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students
A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence family plans to open South American bakery and market this summer
A new family-owned café and market is set to open in Lawrence this summer, serving treats from all over South America — specifically Río de la Plata cuisine, based in Uruguay and Argentina. Married couple and co-owners Mathias and Gloria Jaime have always been surrounded by a...
WIBW
Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
hiawathaworldonline.com
County Commission reorganizes for the new year
The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session on Monday, Jan. 9 and voted on several items for the annual first-of-year reorganization. Chief 22nd Judicial District Judge, John Weingart, swore in re-elected District 1 Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl prior to the meeting.
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
Johnson County winners claim $1M raffle prize, $1M Mega Millions prize
Two people claimed million dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.
2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute
Leavenworth County's property tax classification of a farm winery raises questions in the Legislature about separating agricultural and commercial use. The post Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver killed in northeast Kansas accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when his vehicle went off a road in northeast Kansas. The victim, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, was 24-year-old Cody Thomas Carson, of Muscotah, Kansas. The KHP says Carson’s 2017 Freightliner truck was traveling west on 330th Road...
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
