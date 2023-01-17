ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hiawathaworldonline.com

Mathewson retires from GNBank after 27 years of service

GNBank recognized Connie Mathewson for her 27 years of service in a reception last week at their Hiawatha location. GNBank officials said they want to thank Mathewson for her years of service and congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Toni Hull selected by City Attorney for commission after split vote

After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission. With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two...
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations

Amberwell Health Hiawatha has announced a new electronic health records system is now live. This new system is called MEDITECH Expansse for patient electronic health records and is in place at Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic. It went live Nov. 1 and hospital officials said patients’ first visits after this date may take a bit longer as clinicians fully transition to the new system.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Candidates set to speak for vacant City Commission seat

The Hiawatha City Commission set a Special Meeting at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 to fill Mayor Becky Shamburg’s now vacant Commissioner of Streets position. Five candidates have submitted the proper documentation to qualify, and all five will speak and take questions at Thursday’s meeting, before the sitting Commissioners make an appointment.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Dickman to retire as Horton Elementary Principal

Judy Dickman has served as the USD 430 Horton Elementary School Principal since 2011, and it was announced at last week’s board meeting that the long-time administrator had submitted her resignation for retirement, effective at the end of this school year. The board voted to accept her resignation with...
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small blaze at one of the largest buildings on the KU campus - Malott Hall. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, crews were called to one of the University of Kansas’s largest buildings - Malott Hall - with reports of the smell of smoke. One unit was sent to investigate.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Muscotah man killed in Brown County accident

A Muscotah man was killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Brown County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cody Thomas, 24, of Muscotah was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck on Prairie Road, just 1.2 miles east of Racoon Road at 2:30 p.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway to the right into the north ditch.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students

A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

County Commission reorganizes for the new year

The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session on Monday, Jan. 9 and voted on several items for the annual first-of-year reorganization. Chief 22nd Judicial District Judge, John Weingart, swore in re-elected District 1 Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl prior to the meeting.
KSNT News

2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Truck driver killed in northeast Kansas accident

BEATRICE – The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when his vehicle went off a road in northeast Kansas. The victim, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, was 24-year-old Cody Thomas Carson, of Muscotah, Kansas. The KHP says Carson’s 2017 Freightliner truck was traveling west on 330th Road...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS

