Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
WYTV.com
How many January tornadoes have happened in Ohio, PA?
(WKBN) — Rare but certainly not unheard of, January severe weather can happen from time to time. We generally lack a lot of warm, humid, unstable air this time of year. However, strong jet stream winds can be enough to overcome the lack of very unstable air and cause severe wind gusts or isolated tornadoes. Strong wind shear can provide the turning needed to cause quick, usually weak, spin-up tornadoes. It hasn’t happened often in January, but the number of January tornadoes in Ohio and Pennsylvania may be higher than you think. In fact, the most recent January tornado in Pennsylvania occurred in our viewing area.
WYTV.com
Ohio Amber Alert committee to hold meeting
(WKBN)- The Ohio Amber Alert committee is holding its first meeting of the year Thursday. It’s also their first meeting since the multi-state search for twin babies, kidnapped in Columbus. A delay in issuing that Amber Alert is under investigation. This advisory council is expected to discuss what went...
WYTV.com
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow impacting the Valley
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. This storm has arrived in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and will continue to influence...
WYTV.com
Mercy Health doctor talks Seasonal Affective Disorder
(WKBN) – It has been a gloomy day in a large part of the area on Thursday, which is not unusual for these Ohio winters. It’s not uncommon for this weather to put you down in the dumps. A doctor with Mercy Health says she has seen mood...
WYTV.com
No injuries after crash on State Route 11 in Vienna Twp.
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police and fire crews responded to a crash that occurred on State Route 11 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Vienna Township police and fire crews, the car was heading north on Route 11 shortly before 2 p.m. when its rear axle broke, causing the car to go sideways.
WYTV.com
Thursday morning rain with evening storms
Slight chance for strong to severe storms after dark tonight. Morning rain showers. As of 7am, we already have around a 1/2″. Temperatures around 40°. A break in the rain early afternoon, high in the mid 50’s. SLIGHT RISK FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT. Evening showers and isolated...
Comments / 0