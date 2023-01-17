Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
2023 an important mental health year for Kansas and Missouri
Mental health awareness has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world’s mental well-being and shined a light on our country’s shortfalls in recognizing, treating and even talking about the state of affairs of our psychological, emotional and social welfare.
Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping
Sen. Caryn Tyson said implementing a sales tax holiday for school supplies would encourage Kansas parents to shop in the state. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas corrections secretary anxious burnout exacerbating uniformed-officer shortage
Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections, said the shortage of uniformed officers in the prison system was fueling employee burnout and required ongoing support from the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly for salary increases to recruit to fill 380 vacancies statewide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
Jeremiah Schumacher, son of a Hays woman allegedly murdered by her spouse in 2022, urged Kansas House members to pass a bill preventing the accused of inheriting estate assets of the deceased. Current law forbids a convicted killer of benefitting financially from the estate, but not someone merely charged or arrested for a homicide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Audit of Kansas economic development programs offers mixed assessment of incentives
Josh Luthi, an auditor with the Kansas Legislature's auditing division, says a new report on five of the state's prominent economic development incentives will produce positive business growth but may not generate enough tax revenue to cover taxpayers' investment in those programs. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Kansas Attorney General joins challenge to two proxy firms’ ESG stances
(The Center Square) - The Kansas Attorney General recently joined a coalition challenging two companies over their Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices. Republican Kris Kobach joined the 21-state challenge against International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co., according to a press release from his office....
Eighteen state AGs voice support for New York gun-industry liability law
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 18 state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief in support of New York's firearms industry accountability law. In the brief, the coalition led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asserts the law's legitimacy to protect residents public health,...
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry
David Clohessy, representing Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, urged Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full KBI report of a four-year investigation of Catholic clergy abuse. He joined others in Olathe to also urge elimination of the statute of limitations on civil and criminal action tied to alleged abusers. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflectdor)
