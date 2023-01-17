ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL News

'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
alamancenews.com

UPDATE: Couple accused of coercing juvenile assault victim

UPDATE FROM STORY POSTED EARLIER THIS WEEK WHEN MOTHER CHARGED; NOW BOYFRIEND ALSO FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES. An area woman and her boyfriend have been charged with attempting to undermine an ongoing investigation into the boyfriend’s alleged sexual assault of the woman’s underage daughter. The office of Alamance County’s...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Woman charged with providing heroin to overdose victim

A woman from Graham has been arrested for allegedly supplying heroin to an individual who suffered a non-fatal overdose in the small hours of the morning on Tuesday. Isabelle Ann Lucas was ultimately taken into custody after she reportedly admitted that she had provided the illicit drugs, which triggered another individual’s adverse reaction at a home along the 2300 block of U.S. 70 in Mebane.
GRAHAM, NC

