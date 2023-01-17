Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
jocoreport.com
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
Mother identifies man who died in North Carolina police custody
On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
alamancenews.com
UPDATE: Couple accused of coercing juvenile assault victim
UPDATE FROM STORY POSTED EARLIER THIS WEEK WHEN MOTHER CHARGED; NOW BOYFRIEND ALSO FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES. An area woman and her boyfriend have been charged with attempting to undermine an ongoing investigation into the boyfriend’s alleged sexual assault of the woman’s underage daughter. The office of Alamance County’s...
High Point police vehicle, YMCA bus carrying children involved in crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A police vehicle and a YMCA bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in High Point. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of North […]
Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
alamancenews.com
Do sheriff’s deputies file criminal charges against overdose victims and bystanders?
QUESTION: Does the sheriff’s office file charges against victims of non-fatal overdoses or other individuals who happen to be on hand during such an overdose? How do deputies deal with any illegal drugs unrelated to the overdose that may also turn up at the scene?. ANSWER: There are apparently...
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able to keep the power on for EnergyUnited […]
cbs17
Spilled rubbing alcohol, peroxide spark tractor-trailer fire on NC Interstate 85
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Interstate 85 at approximately mile marker 200 was closed down after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon, Granville’s Fire Marshall Office said. Fire Marshalls responded to the interstate call just after 2:45 p.m. to find rubbing alcohol and peroxide had spilled out...
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
alamancenews.com
Woman charged with providing heroin to overdose victim
A woman from Graham has been arrested for allegedly supplying heroin to an individual who suffered a non-fatal overdose in the small hours of the morning on Tuesday. Isabelle Ann Lucas was ultimately taken into custody after she reportedly admitted that she had provided the illicit drugs, which triggered another individual’s adverse reaction at a home along the 2300 block of U.S. 70 in Mebane.
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Franklin Boulevard, East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro overnight, according to police. At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and East Bessemer Avenue. At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by […]
WXII 12
Student accuses school staff of assaulting him during fight break-up at a school
CLIMAX, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight that happened at Providence Grove High School in Climax on Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A school resource officer was told to respond to an incident involving two students...
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
cbs17
These are the 3 most dangerous roads in Raleigh, according to the police chief
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson highlighted three spots in the city she said are the most dangerous for traffic. Chief Patterson named stretches of New Bern Ave., Capital Blvd., and South Saunders St. She also named a few factors...
