A woman from Graham has been arrested for allegedly supplying heroin to an individual who suffered a non-fatal overdose in the small hours of the morning on Tuesday. Isabelle Ann Lucas was ultimately taken into custody after she reportedly admitted that she had provided the illicit drugs, which triggered another individual’s adverse reaction at a home along the 2300 block of U.S. 70 in Mebane.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO