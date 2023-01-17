Read full article on original website
🎧City Edition: Interim City Administrator Logan Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Community College receives reaffirmation of accreditation
At its meeting on Jan. 10, the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) approved continuing the accreditation of Barton Community College without concern. This approval comes following a site visit from a peer review team this past October. A team of five reviewers from as many states...
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
Time to start building up customer service in Great Bend
What is there to do in Great Bend? Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes is hoping to arm as many people as possible with plenty of answers to that question. With the help of Barton Community College, the CVB is rolling out the Be Our Guest Academy...
Hoisington takes another step toward demo of vacant apartments
The City of Hoisington received financial assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) this month for asbestos mitigation on the abandoned Windgate apartments on north Vine Street. KDHE will provide $75,000 to Hoisington for the asbestos mitigation. Once that task is finished, the city can move forward...
Brown: Students are students, even after 59 years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High science teacher John Brown is retiring next month after 59 years in the district. Though obviously there have been many changes over a career that stretches back to before the moon landing, he does believe there are some things that are the same. "Kids...
kiowacountysignal.com
Coyote calling contest brings successful results in Kiowa County
Cody Hays of Greensburg has been organizing coyote calling contests for the past four years in Kiowa County. Last week his event, called Pasture Poddles Coyote Calling Contest, brought out 70 teams of two and three competitors who accounted for the removal of 231 coyotes and 9 bobcats from the area.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Initial bids on Barton courthouse HVAC project 'higher than hoped'
An update to the 104-year-old Barton County Courthouse was never going to be a small project. Wednesday morning, commissioners found out just how big the project might be. Bids for installing a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the building closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two bids on the project came in somewhat higher than expected.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/18)
Action from the Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month: -An Accounts Payable Register for the period of December 21, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022 was approved. This is considered the first “13th Month” for 2022 expenditures. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/19)
BOOKED: Chelsea Shanks on two Salina Municipal Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $676 cash only; and one another Probation Violation warrant with no bond set. RELEASED: Kryson Scott on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, on two $1,000 OR bonds. RELEASED: Roscoe...
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
Death of Great Bend bear highlights zookeeper-animal relationships
Many with pets treat their furry friends like a child. That relationship extends to much larger, wild animals who make their homes in zoos. On Monday, staff at Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend suffered their own unexpected loss with the death of 10-year-old grizzly, Winnie. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the loss hit staff hard.
