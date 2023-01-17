ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
BUHLER, KS
Great Bend Post

First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Brown: Students are students, even after 59 years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High science teacher John Brown is retiring next month after 59 years in the district. Though obviously there have been many changes over a career that stretches back to before the moon landing, he does believe there are some things that are the same. "Kids...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Coyote calling contest brings successful results in Kiowa County

Cody Hays of Greensburg has been organizing coyote calling contests for the past four years in Kiowa County. Last week his event, called Pasture Poddles Coyote Calling Contest, brought out 70 teams of two and three competitors who accounted for the removal of 231 coyotes and 9 bobcats from the area.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/18)

Action from the Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month: -An Accounts Payable Register for the period of December 21, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022 was approved. This is considered the first “13th Month” for 2022 expenditures. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/19)

BOOKED: Chelsea Shanks on two Salina Municipal Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $676 cash only; and one another Probation Violation warrant with no bond set. RELEASED: Kryson Scott on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, on two $1,000 OR bonds. RELEASED: Roscoe...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State

The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection

Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

