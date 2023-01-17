ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro keeps gift ban for employees stricter than law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro's new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!. According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show. In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Josh Shapiro sworn in as 48th governor of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn into office Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Shapiro became the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He is also its third Jewish governor and the first governor since 1966 to belong to the same political party as his predecessor. Choirs from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Josh Shapiro's path to the governor's mansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is no stranger to government, with nearly two decades worth of political experience under his belt. Shapiro grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County, where he started his political career. In 2005, he was elected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims

Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election. Shapiro, 49, will come into office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Highlighting some of Governor Shapiro's cabinet picks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro has gone through the process of nominating members of his cabinet, who will help him execute his agenda. Al Schmidt, Secretary of State: Shapiro has tapped Al Schmidt as Secretary of State, a Republican former Philadelphia commissioner who made headlines during the 2020 election when he refuted then-President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Lunar New Year is celebrated this weekend; here are some of the events planned in central Pa.

YORK, Pa. — This weekend marks the celebration of Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures. Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, according to History.com. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Inside the life-saving work of processing blood donations

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Located in Richland Township, Pennsylvania is a 131,000-square-foot American Red Cross blood processing facility, where a team of employees work to turn donated blood into life-saving products. According to the Red Cross, in modern medical treatments, patients may receive a pint of whole blood or just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy