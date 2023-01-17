YORK, Pa. — This weekend marks the celebration of Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures. Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, according to History.com. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.

