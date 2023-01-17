Read full article on original website
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
Congressman Lloyd Smucker holds round table on human trafficking prevention
YORK, Pa. — According to the U.S. State Department, 27.6 million people worldwide are currently victims of human trafficking. Pennsylvania has even been dubbed a "hub" for human trafficking, which is why local leaders are discussing ways to tackle the issue. Representative Lloyd Smucker, who represents parts of Lancaster...
Pa. legislature has more women than ever, but they’re still underrepresented
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not rank well for female representation, though it is improving. For years among the bottom 12 states, it now ranks 29th in the country, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The current legislative session has the most women...
Shapiro keeps gift ban for employees stricter than law
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday that he will keep in place a ban on executive-branch employees receiving gifts of influence that is stricter than state law, but relax some provisions under his predecessor. Under Shapiro's new executive order, the roughly 80,000 executive-branch employees are banned from...
Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!. According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show. In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to...
Political experts weigh in on the next steps of the Shapiro administration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — At the end of the inaugural ball, Governor Shapiro will begin laying the groundwork for his legislative priorities. With Tuesday's oath of office, Josh Shapiro officially became Pennsylvania's newest governor. While the inaugural celebration continues throughout the night, many challenges lie ahead for the new administration.
Josh Shapiro sworn in as 48th governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn into office Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Shapiro became the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He is also its third Jewish governor and the first governor since 1966 to belong to the same political party as his predecessor. Choirs from...
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow. During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and...
Josh Shapiro's path to the governor's mansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is no stranger to government, with nearly two decades worth of political experience under his belt. Shapiro grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County, where he started his political career. In 2005, he was elected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of...
State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims
Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election. Shapiro, 49, will come into office...
Special guests to join Governor-elect Shapiro on stage at swearing-in
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced Monday the special guests from across Pennsylvania who will share the stage with Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the committee, Governor-elect Shapiro invited these guests to the Swearing-In Ceremony because of their inspiring stories. Over the past year,...
Pa. speaker's bipartisan group begins work on House rules
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he's hopeful they will help bridge the chamber's partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting...
Highlighting some of Governor Shapiro's cabinet picks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro has gone through the process of nominating members of his cabinet, who will help him execute his agenda. Al Schmidt, Secretary of State: Shapiro has tapped Al Schmidt as Secretary of State, a Republican former Philadelphia commissioner who made headlines during the 2020 election when he refuted then-President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, helped to bring kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.
Lunar New Year is celebrated this weekend; here are some of the events planned in central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — This weekend marks the celebration of Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures. Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, according to History.com. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania invites the community to 'plunge' into this weekend
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The temperature is supposed to be 34 or 35 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday morning. And Special Olympics Pennsylvania thinks that is the perfect time for a swim... or a plunge. The 20th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Capital Area Polar Plunge is taking place on Saturday morning...
Inside the life-saving work of processing blood donations
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Located in Richland Township, Pennsylvania is a 131,000-square-foot American Red Cross blood processing facility, where a team of employees work to turn donated blood into life-saving products. According to the Red Cross, in modern medical treatments, patients may receive a pint of whole blood or just...
Police investigating 2 thefts from vehicles in Upper Allen Township
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department says that on Jan. 20 there were two thefts from vehicles in the parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park. The thefts were said to have occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. on Friday evening.
