Long-time Portland animal rescue on the brink of closure
Animal rescues and shelters across the country are facing a crisis. Fewer people are adopting dogs and cats, which has led to overcrowded facilities.
Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
Clarksville Civitan Club fills blessing bags for homeless neighbors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At their weekly meeting on Wednesday, members of the Clarksville Civitan Club spent time filling blessing bags for the homeless in our community. More than 30 bags were filled with various items like first aid kits, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, cheese and crackers and granola bars.
Marcia L. Chaney
Marcia L. Chaney, age 67, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence after a brave battle with cancer. Marcia was born October 14, 1955, to Mary Kinney Bailey and the late Joseph Bailey, in Bluefield, WV. In addition to her mother who resides in Lafayette, TN,...
Mrs. Frances Johnson
Frances “Lucille” Collier Johnson, age 102, passed peacefully at her residence Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Patsy Simpson
Patsy Simpson, age 86, of Clarksville passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at AHC Clarksville. She was a graduate of Trigg County High School, Cadiz, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Dora Cherry, Murray, Ky., and her husband Glyn Simpson, Clarksville. She is survived...
Rachel ‘Juanita’ Dewese
A Graveside service for Rachel “Juanita” Dewese, 85, of Southside, TN, will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dr. Danny Dwyer will officiate, and her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Sykes Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
CNG Embroidery & Engraving handles custom work for military customers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a military career that began in 1985, until his retirement 20 years later, Nick Gonzalez served the nation and the Army. Today, he still serves soldiers, their families and the community with his business, CNG Embroidery & Engraving. Gonzalez arrived at Fort Campbell...
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Magicians to bring award-winning magic show to Roxy for Valentine’s Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Award-winning Nashville magicians Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein are bringing their magic show “Romancing the Mind” to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a special Valentine’s evening performance on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:00 p.m. A dynamic duo of deception who create impossible memories you...
Nebben Physical Medicine joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nebben Physical Medicine has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “At Nebben Physical Medicine we specialize in pain relief. We use anything we can to get people out of pain and functioning better and properly without the use of drugs or surgery,” office manager Shameca Garner said.
Demarcus Antonio Cross
Demarcus Antonio Mallory Cross was born to parents Patrece Jones and Mark Cross on June 18, 1980. He was raised by loving parents Shelia and Carmelo Roman. He was a devoted son, brother, father, and uncle to his family. DeMarcus affectionately known as “Big Boy” received his education in the...
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer. The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway...
“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
